Patterson’s Takeaways: Visiting some of the top Dallas-Fort Worth programs

Rivals nationwide recruiting analyst Cole Patterson spent some time traveling the highschool soccer programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex remaining week and got here away with some attention-grabbing takeaways.

One of the standout possibilities he had an opportunity to look in motion is Colin Simmons, who's lately the top-ranked defensive prospect in the country. Simmons has a number of authentic visits coated up for June, and he is thinking about gives from Miami, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M. The race for Simmons seems to be all the way down to LSU and Texas, even if he has no longer but made a dedication and is open to all chances. The authentic visits will most likely have a large have an effect on on his determination, so it can be a whilst ahead of he declares the place he's going to be enjoying faculty soccer.

Corian Gipson, a standout defensive again from Lancaster, is every other extremely sought-after prospect who’s lately sorting thru his choices. While Texas used to be an early standout in his recruitment, Gipson has since won hobby from a number of different faculties, together with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and TCU. He plans to take authentic visits to every college as he narrows down his checklist, however Clemson is lately in the result in safe his dedication.

Caden Durham, a skilled working again from Duncanville, is a top precedence for a number of faculties, together with Oklahoma and LSU. Durham has connections to Oklahoma, as his mom starred in observe there, however LSU has been making a major push for him as smartly. Other faculties, reminiscent of Alabama, Michigan State, and TCU, also are in the working for Durham’s dedication, however it seems that that the struggle for his services and products will come all the way down to Oklahoma and LSU.

Alex January, a defensive take on and Texas legacy, has been a hectic guy this offseason, making recruiting visits to a number of faculties, together with Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, and Texas Tech. While Texas seems to be the favourite to safe his dedication, Oklahoma isn't making it simple, and it will come all the way down to a two-way struggle between the two opponents.

Kewan Lacy is a flexible working again from Lancaster who’s drawing hobby from some of the top programs in the nation. Lacy has launched a top-six checklist that incorporates Arizona State, Baylor, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and TCU, and he plans to take authentic visits to every college ahead of you make a decision. Right now, Nebraska and Arizona State seem to have the edge in his recruitment.

Mario Buford, a defensive again from DeSoto, has been on the radar of a number of faculties for years and is now getting ready for his senior season after successful a state championship as a junior. He has sturdy connections to Nebraska, the place his older brother performs, however different faculties, reminiscent of Michigan State and Penn State, also are in the working for his dedication.

Sael Reyes, every other DeSoto defensive again, is in the beginning from St. Louis and has added a number of high-profile gives this offseason from faculties reminiscent of LSU and Texas. The Aggies might be difficult to overcome for Reyes, however he's going to have lots of choices to imagine ahead of making his determination.

Deondrae Riden, a standout working again from the magnificence of 2025, has gives from a number of top programs, together with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. Texas has made a powerful influence on Riden, thank you partially to the efforts of Tashard Choice.

