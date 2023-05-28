A bright patch of green is noticed in the Grand Canal alongside an embankment coated with eating places, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Police in Venice are investigating the supply of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that seemed Sunday in the town’s famed Grand Canal. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
MILAN – Police in Venice are investigating the supply of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that seemed Sunday in the town’s famed Grand Canal.
The governor of the Veneto area, Luca Zaia, posted a photograph of the green liquid that unfold during the water close to the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was once reported by means of citizens.
Images on social media display a bright patch of green in the canal alongside an embankment coated with eating places.
Zaia mentioned that officers had asked that the police investigate to decide who was once accountable. Environmental government have been additionally checking out the water.
