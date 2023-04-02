MLB milestones: Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke get closer to 3,000 strikeouts; other numbers to watch in 2023

The 2023 Major League Baseball season has arrived. This, in fact, signifies that good fortune or failure on the group degree – the present standings and pennant races and all of that – takes number one center of attention. At the similar time, then again, are person performances. Yes, the MVP and Cy Young derbies get maximum of that bandwidth, however let’s no longer overlook about veteran performers – lots of whom are winding down their careers – remaining in on milestones.

Each MLB season brings a brand new crop of aspiring history-makers, and the 2023 marketing campaign isn’t any exception. Let’s take a look on the maximum notable of those benchmarks that could be reached sooner or later all the way through this season. In exciting numerical order!

3,000 strikeouts

- Advertisement -

Candidate(s): Zack Greinke, Royals (2,886 strikeouts); Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (2,816 strikeouts)

This is relatively unique corporate, as simply 19 pitchers have ever struck out 3,000 or extra batters in their careers. The 39-year-old Greinke may well be subsequent. He picked up 4 strikeouts in his Opening Day get started towards the Twins, and now he wishes simply 114 extra to get to 3,000. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are the lone energetic pitchers at the record.

As for Kershaw, he has a heavier elevate. He wishes 184 extra strikeouts after his first, nine-strikeout get started of the 2023 season. While he completely nonetheless has the abilities to achieve that quantity, well being and sturdiness are larger issues for the longer term Hall of Famer. The lefty hasn’t crowned 200 strikeouts in a season since 2017.

2,000 hits

- Advertisement -

Candidate(s): Elvis Andrus, White Sox (1,999 hits); Andrew McCutchen, Pirates (1,949 hits); Jose Altuve, Astros (1,935 hits); Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (1,906 hits)

Andrus will get right here straightaway, as he is set for number one accountability because the White Sox’s shortstop. The leisure must additionally achieve 2,000 comfortably absent season-altering damage (even Altuve together with his season-altering spring damage should not have a lot an issue).

1,500 managerial wins

Candidate(s): Bob Melvin, Padres

- Advertisement -

Melvin wishes simply 64 extra wins to transform the twenty fifth supervisor in MLB historical past to win 1,500 or extra video games. Given that the Padres have probably the most most powerful rosters in baseball, he’s going to get there. Future Hall of Famer? It’s time to get started asking.

400 house runs

Candidate(s): Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (379 house runs)

Stanton has crowned 30 homers in each and every of the closing two seasons, so fresh traits recommend he’s going to get the 22 he wishes to transform the 58th member of the 400 Home Run Club.

400 saves

Candidate(s): Craig Kimbrel, Phillies (394 saves); Kenley Jansen, Red Sox (391 saves)

Assuming well being, Jansen will get there, as he wishes simply 9 saves and is in line to paintings as Boston’s closer. Kimbrel is poised for a setup function in Philly, so his standing is much less positive. That mentioned, discovering six saves for Kimbrel turns out solely believable, and Seranthony Domínguez almost certainly does not have an unshakeable grasp at the closer’s activity. Just six pitchers – Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodriguez, John Franco, and Billy Wagner – have reached the 400-save benchmark.

300 house runs

Candidate(s): Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (299 house runs); Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (292 house runs); Andrew McCutchen, Pirates (287 house runs); Bryce Harper, Phillies (285 house runs)

All of those sluggers appear to be sturdy bets to get to 300, which might amplify that membership to 157 names. McCutchen is 36 and coming off a season in which he hit 17 house runs, so he is almost certainly the nearest name of the bunch even taking into consideration that Harper will pass over no less than the primary two or 3 months of the season. As you’ll have already surmised, Freeman and McCutchen can each and every get to 2,000 hits and 300 homers this yr.

250 wins

Candidate(s): Justin Verlander, Mets (244 wins)

The reigning AL Cy Young winner and long run first-ballot Hall of Famer will achieve 250 pitching wins for his profession in his first season in Queens, assuming he remains most commonly wholesome (he did get started the season at the IL, then again). The actual query is whether or not Verlander can defy the getting old curve lengthy sufficient to make a run at 300 wins (turns out not likely however do not doubt the adorned moundsman). Once he reaches 250, Verlander will transform the forty ninth pitcher ever to achieve this.

200 wins

Candidate(s): Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (198 wins); Adam Wainwright, Cardinals (195 wins)

Kershaw on a formidable Dodgers group must breeze previous win No. 200 this season. As for Wainwright, he is at the injured record to get started the season, and previous in the spring were coping with speed loss. It’s possible that he may just lose his rotation spot in his absence if Jake Woodford prospers, so his chase for 200 almost certainly bears closer consideration. The wager right here, then again, is that he reaches it. Presently, 120 pitchers in MLB historical past have reached 200 or extra wins.

Top 15 on managerial wins record

Candidate(s): Terry Francona, Guardians

Francona, who is almost certainly in line for a plaque in Cooperstown at some point, at the moment sits sixteenth at the all-time supervisor wins ledger with 1,876 dubs. He wishes simply 21 extra wins this season to cross Bill McKechnie for fifteenth position on that record. The Guardians are reigning AL Central champs, which means that Francona will get there in quick order assuming his fresh well being problems stay at bay. Further up the record, Francona wishes simply 30 extra wins to cross Casey Stengel for thirteenth position.

Top 10 on managerial wins record

Candidate(s): Bruce Bochy, Rangers

Bochy, who helmed the Padres for years after which led the Giants to 3 World Series titles, is again in the dugout for the Rangers. He’s sitting at 2,005 wins for his profession (and a pair of,029 losses, it should be famous), and he wishes simply 36 extra wins to cross Leo Durocher and Walter Alston and transfer from twelfth to tenth position at the all-time supervisor wins record. In 9th position is Dusty Baker of the Astros, who is no longer making plans to cede any flooring for now.