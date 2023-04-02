2023 NCAA Tournament championship bracket predictions: March Madness expert picks, winners, upset, schedule

Even with the NCAA Tournament down to 1 extra sport, it feels as though Selection Sunday used to be simply the day gone by, does not it? It’s arduous to consider that the 68-team box for the 2023 NCAA Tournament used to be unveiled over two weeks in the past, but right here we’re, in a position to carry March Madness to an in depth. You needless to say great, neat blank sheet with 68 group names on 68 strains at the March Madness bracket. Well, we’re down to simply two groups last.

We’ve made it via March Madness however no longer each group can say the similar. All 4 No. 1 seeds had been eradicated and brackets are in a shambles.

Our faculty hoops squad has spent all season lengthy getting ready for the insanity of March by way of looking at video games, collecting intel, crunching the numbers and doing what we predict is very best to ship you what you want to fill your bracket out. So we did that under. Each of our professionals stuffed out separate brackets, which we are satisfied to lend you as a cheat sheet or simply to make use of as a information to influence you in the precise path. We may not pass judgement on both manner.

OK, let’s dive into the great things: The brackets. …

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Gary Parrish

An amazing trainer, nice guards, skilled avid gamers and NBA ability are in most cases what it takes to win a countrywide identify. Houston assessments each field making an allowance for Kelvin Sampson is an incredible trainer, Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser are nice guards, 4 of Houston’s height 5 scorers are non-freshmen, and Sasser and Jarace Walker must each be first-round NBA Draft choices. Am I taken with Sasser’s groin harm? Sure, a little bit. But assuming he is OK, I feel Houston is healthier supplied than anyone else to win six video games on this bracket and minimize nets at the first Monday night time in April.

Matt Norlander

I’m going storybook. I’m going Houston to do what hasn’t been executed since 1972: a group successful the nationwide championship in its house town (UCLA did it in ’68 and ’72). I’m going Houston to try this, with UH alumnus Jim Nantz at the mic for the overall NCAA Tournament name of his Hall of Fame occupation. But I’m doing this, maximum of all, as a result of Houston has rated as the most efficient group in faculty basketball in each mainstream complex analytic metric for months. The evidence is in. It’s no ensure this group even reaches the Final Four, however it’s the most efficient candidate. And if Marcus Sasser’s groin factor can subside, it manner the Cougars may have an uncongenial three-guard assault, a long term lottery pick out (Jarace Walker) and a trainer (Kelvin Sampson) who took this college to the most important level simply two years in the past. They have the pedigree, ability, measurement, power and toughness to try this.

As for Purdue, it has got the most efficient participant in faculty basketball. Painter is correct up there with Sampson at the brief record of very best coaches within the sport. I consider the Boilers finish their March hex this 12 months and in spite of everything damage via to their first Final Four in 43 years, doing so with a heroic/dominant run from Zach Edey within the procedure. I’ll stay it brief on my different two Final Four groups: Gonzaga has the most efficient offense in faculty hoops and has rated as the most efficient group nationally for a month. Creighton has one of the crucial 8-10 very best beginning fives within the recreation and assessments each field for what you wish to have in a Final Four group: enjoy, protection, capturing, NBA athleticism, high-level level guard play, a actually excellent trainer. There will likely be a non-1/2/3 seed that breaks via. Why no longer Creighton?

Kyle Boone

The well being of big name guard and main scorer Marcus Sasser might reason doubt to creep into your thoughts in regards to the Cougars’ possibilities, however must he go back at complete power, Houston must be considered the frontrunner till additional understand. This Kelvin Sampson-led membership is the hardest, maximum well-rounded group within the recreation and essentially the most grueling matchup for opposing groups besides. They mechanically rake at the offensive glass, thrive on second-chance alternatives and grind groups down with their methodical tempo. With 31 wins to simply 3 losses coming into March Madness, this Houston group charges No. 1 throughout more than one analytics websites and has the considered necessary offensive/defensive stability you wish to have from a contender as the one group within the recreation with a top-11 offense and protection in adjusted potency scores.

David Cobb

Alabama struggled in its ultimate 4 common season video games after revelations about big name freshman Brandon Miller’s connection to a deadly capturing was public. But the Crimson Tide regained their composure on the SEC Tournament and beat 3 NCAA Tournament groups by way of double-digits on their strategy to a identify. With veteran guards, elite wings/forwards and a rim protector down low in Charles Bediako, this group lacks not anything. While this system’s dealing with of an off-court scandal has obviously been questionable, the group has extra ability than any in faculty basketball.

Jerry Palm

Alabama would possibly not had been my selection for the total No. 1 seed, however they for sure were given a pleasant draw. The South Region options the weakest two and 4 seeds and a 3 seed this is suffering overdue within the season. Once they get to the Final Four, I be expecting Brandon Miller to take over and lead Bama to its first nationwide identify. Gonzaga didn’t have a typical season that lived as much as the criteria we’re used to from them. After the loss at Saint Mary’s, issues modified. The Zags backcourt play stepped forward particularly and they’re now on a roll coming into the NCAA Tournament. I be expecting that roll to proceed the entire strategy to Houston.

Dennis Dodd

Chip Patterson



I began filling out my bracket realizing how not going it’s for faculties to win a countrywide championship after which run it again. I additionally know the way not going it’s for a program to win a countrywide championship, lose lots of the number one rotation avid gamers after which come again and compete for a countrywide championship. But that is precisely what Kansas has executed, notching a document 17 Quad 1 wins, some other Big 12 common season crown and incomes the 3rd No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament. I feel the bracket breaks favorably, as UCLA is coping with harm problems and Kansas can fit types with the likes of UConn or Gonzaga relying on what is wanted. From there it is a fourth assembly with Texas, in Houston, which must be epic after which going through the winner of my chaos aspect which has Arizona out of the South and Duke out of the East. The Blue Devils have no longer been taking part in like a No. 5 seed over the past 9 video games, as they have gotten more healthy and the blue chip newbies have got much more comfy of their roles. It’s a nasty draw for Purdue, made even worse by way of the Madison Square Garden atmosphere — a construction Duke performs in once a year — for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

Josh Nagel

Tim Doyle

