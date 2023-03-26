Sunday, March 26, 2023
Missing: Isaias Daniel Vasquez | wfaa.com

By accuratenewsinfo
DALLAS — Dallas police have issued a Critical Missing Alert to assist discover a 7-year-old boy that used to be closing observed Saturday night.

Vasquez is a Hispanic boy status at about 4 ft tall and weighs 90 kilos. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He used to be closing observed dressed in a black blouse, camo pants, and grey shorts.

Anyone with any information about Isaias Daniel Vasquez will have to name police at 911 or 214-671-4268. Dallas police ask that you just reference case quantity 050849-2023.

