Missing: Isaias Daniel Vasquez | wfaa.com

DALLAS — Dallas police have issued a Critical Missing Alert to assist discover a 7-year-old boy that used to be closing observed Saturday night.
Vasquez is a Hispanic boy status at about 4 ft tall and weighs 90 kilos. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He used to be closing observed dressed in a black blouse, camo pants, and grey shorts.
Anyone with any information about Isaias Daniel Vasquez will have to name police at 911 or 214-671-4268. Dallas police ask that you just reference case quantity 050849-2023.
We are inquiring for the general public’s assist in finding the above Critical Missing Person Isaias Daniel Vasquez.
Persons with information are requested to name the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case quantity 050849-2023. pic.twitter.com/ANKiDNBO9v
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 26, 2023
