Pizza Pandemonium, Elite Eight: Vote for the best pizza toppings in this year’s bracket

Brackets are on everybody’s thoughts as we head deeper into the 2d week of March Madness. But with considered one of the craziest Sweet 16 fields in years already midway via, all we will take into consideration is making plans our pizza order for the upcoming video games.

And with that, we welcome you to Pizza Pandemonium, in which we ask you to vote on the best pizza toppings of all time. Pizza innovation has unquestionably come a ways in contemporary years, however for our functions, consider a base pie (crust, sauce, cheese) and be ready to construct from there.

The Sweet Sixteen around of our Pizza Pandemonium noticed the box reduce in part — pun supposed. For the first time in recorded historical past, there was an 8-over-1 dissatisfied in our March Madness-style bracket. Eighth-seeded Jalapeños gained a decent matchup in opposition to No. 1 seed Mushrooms in the Gatherer Region to transport on to stand No. 5 seed Spinach, which narrowly crowned — any other pun supposed — No. 4 Olives in the closest Sweet 16 matchup of the tourney.

Chalk held in the Hunter Region, with No. 1 seed Pepperoni dominating No. 8 seed Anchovies by means of 97.4% of the vote. However, oddsmakers pegged the king of meat toppings as favorites at 98%. If you held Anchovies tickets, congrats to cashing in on disgusting small fish.

Elite Eight balloting will happen on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter account with hyperlinks embedded into the article under. Check again with CBS Sports as 8 toppings develop into 4, and lovely quickly, we can have our nationwide champion. Place your bets now.

See the up to date bracket and vote in the Elite Eight around of Pizza Pandemonium under.

Voting for each around around is being held by way of tweets from our Cover 3 Podcast account as embedded under.

Hunter Region

(1) Pepperoni vs. (4) Bacon

(1) Pepperoni: The unquestioned GOAT of pizza toppings is a staple, particularly for folks who wish to upload a little bit meat to their child’s overly simplified cheese pizza. Generally talking, in case you order any pizza, pepperoni is the default meat of selection.

(4) Bacon: The variety committee led to an uproar inside the pizza topping international on Selection Sunday. Bacon has a storied historical past on height of pizzas, and that résumé led to the public to view the flexible meat as the maximum underseeded topping of the match.

(3) Sausage vs. (2) Extra Cheese

(3) Sausage: Sausage will also be put in with plenty of flavors, which paid off in the first around when it ruled Meatballs 86.9%-13.1%. That self belief can be massive going into a difficult Round 2 matchup.

(2) Extra Cheese: When diners do not wish to be inventive, what do they do? Just load some extra cheese on the pie. Occam’s razor might be at play right here. Sometimes the easy resolution is the proper one.

Gatherer Region

(8) Jalapeños vs. (5) Spinach

(8): Jalapeños: There is a reason why that the variety committee had a large debate over the highly spiced sensation — critically, we had a large debate about this — and their first-round matchup confirmed why they belong in the match. Could they be this match’s Florida Atlantic?

(5) Spinach: Popeye could be proud that his meals of selection sprung the minor dissatisfied in Round 1. It’ll must height Cinderella in the Elite Eight, which can be tougher than prior to now expected.

(3) Peppers vs. (2) Onion

(3) Peppers: The milder pepper on the Scoville scale relative to their Jalapeño counterpart ruled Tomatoes, putting in a large matchup in the Gatherer Region after top-ranked Mushrooms went down in a stunner.

(2) Onion: Onion survived a problem from No. 7 Pineapple in a sloppy affair. It can not have numerous self belief after narrowly escaping the clutches of considered one of the maximum debatable toppings in the box.