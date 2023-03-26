Fashion designer’s homicide linked to fatal drug-facilitated robberies: Police sources

The July 2022 dying of Kathryn Marie Gallagher used to be dominated a homicide on Friday.

New York City detectives now consider the dying of a 35-year-old model dressmaker is linked to a development of fatal drug-facilitated robberies, in accordance to police sources.

The place of job of the executive scientific examiner on Friday dominated the July 2022 dying of Kathryn Marie Gallagher a homicide from the mixed results of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl and ethanol. A neighbor discovered Gallagher useless in her Lower East Side condo.

Gallagher used to be the sufferer of a grand larceny, the police sources mentioned, and her dying is being linked to a development of sufferers who had been drugged and robbed.

In this April 25, 2014, record picture, dressmaker Katie Gallagher attends an match in New York. Andrew Toth/FilmMagic by means of Getty Images, FILE

Two different sufferers come with 29-year old-Nurbu Shera, who used to be present in entrance of an East Village construction in March 2022, and 26-year-old Ardijan Berisha, who used to be present in entrance of a Lower East Side construction in July 2022.

Kenwood Allen, a suspect within the deaths of Shera and Berisha, has been charged with homicide. He has pleaded no longer responsible.

Allen is accused of drugging other people with fentanyl and robbing them, in accordance to The Associated Press.

The development is said, however distinct, from a equivalent staff of drugging and robberies that concerned the LGBTQ group in New York City.