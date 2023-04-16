Missing, endangered 3-year-old boy from Miami found safe, unharmed

MIAMI – A 3-year-old boy that was once thought to be lacking and endangered in Miami early Saturday morning has been found protected and unharmed, consistent with the Miami Police Department.

According to government, Oliver Williams was once within the space of Northwest third Avenue and fifteenth Street round 3 a.m. when his mom was once shedding one thing off in entrance of the Lotus House, a girls’s home violence refuge.

Miami police stated the boy’s mom left her automobile working together with her sons Oliver and his 7-year-old sibling asleep within when an unknown black male with a purple ball cap, purple t-shirt and darkish denims took the car.

Investigators stated According to police, the older kid was once dropped off at Northwest sixth Avenue and 58th Street at 3:25 a.m. and was once unharmed.

Detectives described the car as a 2018 grey Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida license position 34BGWE.

Authorities stated Miami-Dade Police won a choice referring to an unattended motor car with a kid within at Northwest seventh Avenue and 84th Street.

The 3-year-old kid was once situated within the car and in just right well being. He and the 7 year-old kid have been reunited with their mom, consistent with police.

Police have now not launched to any extent further information at the suspect and are inquiring for the general public’s assist in figuring out him.

Anyone with information of this incident is advised to touch Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.