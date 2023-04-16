Diljit Dosanjh leaves Diplo and audience hyped; fans say, ‘Oh man slayed’ [Read Tweets]

Diljit Dosanjh has rocked his debut degree at Coachella 2023. The Punjabi singer made historical past for Indians. Dressed as a real blue Punjabi in a black dhoti turbanhe made the gang groove. Even Diplo danced his middle out. This timeit is a huge win for Asians. Korean pop bBlackpink carried out because the headliner a lot to the pleasure in their fans. Diljit Dosanjh has made the entire of India proud. Coachella 2023 is among the most sensible tune fairs in the United States. Todaywe will see a efficiency by means of Jackson Wang. He could also be one of the vital most sensible Asian global artistes.

DESIS ON CLOUD NINE OVER DILJIT DOSANJH

Diljit Dosanjh has made waves each as an actor singer. The Punjabi group could also be very proud in their boy along side the remainder of India. BTS Jungkook was once additionally there on the tune competition. We ponder whether he noticed Diljit Dosanjh carry out. Take a have a look at one of the most tweets….

This is MASSIVE yk that’s the way you constitute the tradition. Diljit Dosanjh hanging us “South Asians” at the Coachella map! ???? pic.twitter.com/oBzi54WP5o — Hihi Gadid • (@bigbrownenergy) April 162023

white folks were given to look diljit dosanjh carry out reside at coachella earlier than i did… bohot na-insaafi hai yeh pic.twitter.com/g9YsRtEPhk — ridz (@triptiidimrii) April 162023

Diplo out right here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella

Love the vibe on this vid ! pic.twitter.com/DAs4qsjo0V — Prince (@princesoman9) April 162023

Karan supporting Diljit. Their brotherhood will get me everytime.??

I’m screaming ??#DiljitDosanjh #KaranAujla pic.twitter.com/GGSLm8M9rM — Murtasim Khan Era ❤️‍? (@DivyanshiGaut28) April 162023

So happy with #diljitdosanjh that’s the way you constitute your cultureno faux cloths no faux dancers in the back of. Pure indian tradition illustration. So happy with you ❤️Jeet, When many ppl presentations on degree what they in reality are notdiljit outshines they all. https://t.co/F1yyEqK93k — Anonymous (@Fly_Hightweeto) April 162023

This man has executed it globally for us. Never leaving his roots ❤❤@diljitdosanjh #Diljitdosanjh https://t.co/icMzuwZXiB — Shifa shabbir (@ShabbirShifa) April 162023

We can see that that is an epic second for all the South Asian group. Even singer Ali Sethi was once representing the Indian subcontinent. The groovy movies are evidence that he created magic.



