Sunday, April 16, 2023
Diljit Dosanjh leaves Diplo and audience hyped; fans say, ‘Oh man slayed’ [Read Tweets]

Diljit Dosanjh has rocked his debut degree at Coachella 2023. The Punjabi singer made historical past for Indians. Dressed as a real blue Punjabi in a black dhoti turbanhe made the gang groove. Even Diplo danced his middle out. This timeit is a huge win for Asians. Korean pop bBlackpink carried out because the headliner a lot to the pleasure in their fans. Diljit Dosanjh has made the entire of India proud. Coachella 2023 is among the most sensible tune fairs in the United States. Todaywe will see a efficiency by means of Jackson Wang. He could also be one of the vital most sensible Asian global artistes.

DESIS ON CLOUD NINE OVER DILJIT DOSANJH
Diljit Dosanjh has made waves each as an actor singer. The Punjabi group could also be very proud in their boy along side the remainder of India. BTS Jungkook was once additionally there on the tune competition. We ponder whether he noticed Diljit Dosanjh carry out. Take a have a look at one of the most tweets….

We can see that that is an epic second for all the South Asian group. Even singer Ali Sethi was once representing the Indian subcontinent. The groovy movies are evidence that he created magic.


Trump 2024 campaign raised $34M in 2023 amid indictment

