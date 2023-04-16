A 2021 law would cost Texas election offices millions of dollars. Now lawmakers are fixing it.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Legislature is correcting a subject that may have cost Texas counties as much as $116 million bucks in 2026, and even more down the road.

In 2021, lawmakers handed a wide range of election safety adjustments in a unique consultation, by way of Senate Bill 1. It used to be a long piece of law, however one exchange is having accidental penalties.

The invoice required election officials to shop for new balloting gadget techniques with arduous drives that could not be rewritten, which means any information at the force would be everlasting.

In idea, it would have made sure balloting machines now not already attached to the web much more tricky to hack.

In observe, alternatively, it supposed election officers may’ve wanted to buy a brand new arduous force for each county polling location after each election.

That’s so much of arduous drives. And it is a state of affairs UTSA Political Science Chair Jon Taylor stated county officers were not satisfied about.

“They put pressure on the state senator that wrote the legislation and said, ‘You’re kidding us right? You’re going to cost us $100 million, potentially every year, replacing voting machines because you are concerned that somehow someone is going to hack in?'”

There was also a secondary issue. At the time of this article, there is no known voting machine system that uses non-rewritable hard drives. The system that election administrators would’ve needed to buy doesn’t actually exist.

Taylor said non-rewritable technology does technically exist, if you can remember what a CD-ROM is. But that’s not something current systems use.

Currently, election systems use “ballot scanners” that scan paper ballots into a completely offline machine. The machine has a detachable hard drive that cannot be accessed by the internet, and elections officials must physically take that hard drive to an election office to deliver voting results. The hard drives are, or course, reusable.

Fortunately, state lawmakers listened. The latest version of Senate Bill 1661 would take out language requiring ballot scanners to have “a storage device, such as a flash drive, that can only be used once.”

Instead, it states: “Once a cast vote record is written, it is incapable of being modified without automatic detection of the modification and without rejection of the cast vote record.”

It may sound technical, but it surely implies that Texas election officers would now not wish to purchase completely new techniques – which, towards, don’t but exist – to conform to state law. It additionally method state offices don’t wish to pay some other $37 million each two years to stay purchasing new arduous drives for that device.

Taylor stated there is no evidence that the non-rewritable arduous drives have been wanted within the first position.

“We see zero evidence that somebody has hacked into electronic voting systems in Bexar County, Harris County or anywhere else, and somehow changed votes,” Taylor stated.

