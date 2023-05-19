Miami man steals fire truck and enters a two-hour police chase

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three counties starting from Miami-Dade to Boynton Beach have been all in favour of a high-speed chase on Thursday night, following a man who stole a fire truck.

The incident took place whilst Miami-Dade Fire Rescue used to be appearing coaching workout routines round 6:30 p.m. An particular person entered some of the fire vans and took it for a pleasure journey.

The thief ended up crashing into an unoccupied police cruiser, and a high-speed pursuit ensued, involving fire rescue, the Broward County Aviation helicopter, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities have been ready to forestall the stolen car round mile marker 86 of the Florida Turnpike close to Boynton Beach Boulevard through 9 p.m.

The suspect, recognized as 31-year-old Aljenard Lekambrick, used to be in the end arrested through Miami-Dade police. Fortunately, there have been no reported accidents or any further injuries.

