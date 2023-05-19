A D.C. police lieutenant used to be arrested and charged Friday with obstruction of justice and making false statements over allegations that he leaked information to then-Proud Boys chief Enrique Tarrio, who used to be convicted of seditious conspiracy ultimate month for his function in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department introduced Friday that Shane Lamond, 47, used to be indicted by means of a grand jury in D.C. with one rely of obstruction of justice and 3 counts of creating false statements.

Lamond used to be time and again discussed all over the process the just about 4 month seditious conspiracy trial over his ties to Tarrio.

Enrique Tarrio and contributors of the Proud Boys attend a rally in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. Noah Berger/AP, File

The indictment unsealed Friday alleges he obstructed the federal government’s investigation into Tarrio for his burning of a Black Lives Matter flag in December 2020 by means of telling the Proud Boys chief regulation enforcement had a warrant out for his arrest.

Lamond is additional imagined to have given confidential regulation enforcement information to Tarrio that in flip handed alongside to different Proud Boys contributors.

When Lamond used to be interviewed in June of 2021 by means of regulation enforcement, he allegedly lied about his contacts with Tarrio a couple of occasions, the indictment alleges.