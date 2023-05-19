WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas: Little Wishes nominations







WFAA and Sam Pack Auto Group have joined palms to provide a serving to hand to these in want, together with circle of relatives, pals, coworkers, and neighbors.

If you understand any person deserving of getting their (*8*) Wishes granted, use the shape under to post your nomination. - Advertisement -

In your nomination, percentage why the individual you’ve gotten in thoughts merits to have their (*8*) Wishes fulfilled, the similar means this tale could be shared on TV.

In a section that aired in April, a mom and son from Forney shared their inspiring tale of combating most cancers whilst maintaining a favorable angle. Sam Pack Auto Group granted their (*8*) Wish through offering them with new patio furnishings, grilling provides, and different candies.