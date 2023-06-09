Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Miami 44-38

Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Miami 1

How To Watch

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try totally free. Regional restrictions would possibly follow.)

fuboTV (Try totally free. Regional restrictions would possibly follow.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will meet in Miami for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. The Nuggets are taking a look to tack on some other W to their 4-game streak at the highway.

On Wednesday, Denver strolled previous Miami with issues to spare, taking the sport 109-94. Turns out successful is a little bit more straightforward when your taking pictures is a complete 14.3% higher than the opposition. The Nuggets’ luck used to be spearheaded by means of the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 32 issues, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Jamal Murray, who dropped a triple-double on 34 issues, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Jokic now has 29 triple-doubles this season.

The Nuggets are on most sensible on this sequence presently, main the Heat 2-1. Check again on CBS Sports after the sport to see if the Nuggets can lengthen their lead or if the Heat could make up some floor.

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favourite towards Miami, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.

The over/beneath is about at 210.5 issues.

