Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff files complaint of Rs. 58.53 lakhs fraud by former MMA Matrix director : Bollywood News

Ayesha Shroffmother of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffhas reportedly fallen sufferer to monetary fraud. According to the Mumbai police officersAyesha Shroff has been allegedly duped of Rs. 58.53 lakhs by a kickboxer whom she had appointed as a staffer in her son’s company MMA Matrix.

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff files complaint of Rs. 58.53 lakhs fraud by former MMA Matrix director

As in keeping with a document by the PTIthe complaint filed by Ayesha Shroff at Santacruz police station states that the kickboxing affiliation fighteridentified as Alan Fernandeswas appointed because the director of operations in Tiger Shroff’s MMA Matrix corporate. The corporate specialises in offering coaching in combined martial arts is controlled by Ayesha Shroff.

It is claimed that Fernandeswho joined the company as a director in 2018collected cash amounting to ₹58.53 lakhs for establishing 11 tournaments in India in another country during the corporate. Howeverinstead of the use of the price range for his or her supposed purposehe allegedly deposited it into his non-public account.

Following the incidentAyesha Shroff lodged a complaint on May 3prompting the police to do so. Fernandes has been booked below Indian Penal Code sections 420408465467 468. Meanwhilefurther main points at the case are awaited.

