DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots: Kendrick Bourne would welcome star WR to New England





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots wrapped up their Friday OTA consultation and now it is complete steam forward to the beginning of minicamp on Monday. While that is the most important duration on New England’s offseason calendar anyway, the week was much more necessary following the record from the NFL Media previous this morning that vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins will probably be creating a free-agent visit with the workforce one day subsequent week as neatly.

Naturally, that truth hovered over the OTA follow and one of the most gamers, who have been made to be had to the media later on, have been, after all, requested about the opportunity of including Hopkins into the combination. Most significantly, wideout Kendrick Bourne gave his stamp of approval if Hopkins have been to come aboard.

- Advertisement -

“Yeah, I’m a fan of D-Hop,” stated Bourne. “It would be cool. I don’t know the gist of what’s going on, but he is a great player. … Anything that would help us win, I’m with”

Hopkins used to be launched by means of the Arizona Cardinals on May 26 and has just lately began lining up attainable suitors. On height of the Patriots, the veteran could also be set to meet with the Tennessee Titans.

New England would be an interesting touchdown spot for Hopkins on more than one fronts. At the highest of that record is the mere want for an All-Pro caliber weapon within the Patriots offense, particularly as they’re set to face a number of high-flying offenses this coming season. Slotting Hopkins in because the transparent WR1 would all of sudden make the vast receiver room a deep unit that already is composed of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Bourne, DeVante Parker, and second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton.

- Advertisement -

He additionally has a running wisdom of the Patriots offense thank you to his historical past will Bill O’Brien, who used to be his head trainer with the Texans throughout the most efficient years of his profession. In the six seasons O’Brien and Hopkins shared in Houston, the receiver averaged kind of 96 catches, 1,300 yards receiving, and 8 touchdowns.

Despite being 32-year-old by means of the beginning of subsequent season, Hopkins has persevered to produce at a excessive degree. totaling 717 yards receiving on 64 catches in 9 video games performed in 2022.

Bill Belichick has additionally been an admirer of Hopkins. Leading into New England’s matchup towards Hopkins’ Cardinals ultimate season, the top trainer stated that “he’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

- Advertisement -

So, the Patriots do have a necessity for some top-tier ability on the pass-catching place and Hopkins has now put New England on his radar, surroundings the degree for an interesting few days in Foxborough subsequent week.