Miami-Dade County man hospitalized after shark attack while spearfishing in Marathon – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A man from Miami-Dade County had a daunting revel in when he used to be bitten by way of a shark while he used to be spearfishing off the coast of Marathon. The incident came about on Thursday afternoon at round 3 p.m., in line with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty-year-old Kevin Blanco used to be out spearfishing with two others when he used to be bitten by way of a shark. The trio instantly rushed again to shore on a personal boat and taken Blanco to the Sunset Grille & Raw Bar. To get Blanco the hospital treatment he required, a Trauma Star helicopter landed at the Seven Mile Bridge and transported him to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

Currently, information about Blanco’s situation aren’t to be had. However, native government are urging everybody to stay wary and cling to protection protocols when attractive in ocean actions, as shark assaults aren’t unusual in the Florida Keys.

Local legislation enforcement and marine professionals are actively investigating the incident to decide the cases surrounding the come across.

