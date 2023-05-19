Census: Denver ranked 19th; Castle Rock highest-ranked Colorado city for growth | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Denver remained within the top-20 towns for inhabitants within the U.S. however declined in comparison to 2020, in line with new knowledge from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Denver used to be ranked the nineteenth in resident inhabitants for integrated puts of fifty,000 or extra folks with 713,252 folks as of July 1, 2022. It used to be a slight building up from the 2021 inhabitants of 711,323. However, it used to be down nearly 1% from the 2020 inhabitants of 717,556.

- Advertisement -

More than part of the country’s 15 fastest-growing towns had been within the south, in line with the bureau’s Vintage 2022 Population Estimates. Six of the 9 fastest-growing towns had been in Texas.

Castle Rock used to be the highest-ranked Colorado city for inhabitants growth. Its inhabitants higher via 3,539, or 4.6%, to 80,191, rating it 18th in the yearly estimate of resident inhabitants exchange for integrated spaces of fifty,000 folks or extra.

Other Colorado towns with inhabitants growth of one% and rank:

- Advertisement -

Commerce City, 2.6%, 57th;

Grand Junction, 1.8%, 111th;

Boulder, 1.4%, 142nd;

Parker, 1.2%, 169th;

Loveland, 1.1%, 179th; and,

Broomfield 1%, 195th.

No different Colorado towns had more than 1% growth.

Arvada declined 1.6% in inhabitants (2,010), the most important loss amongst Colorado’s towns, rating 769th of 798 towns within the file.

Western small cities noticed the most important growth (0.5%) from 2021 to 2022. Approximately 40% (129.6 million) of the country’s inhabitants lived in towns with populations of fifty,000 or extra – 798 towns, or 4.1% of towns. Approximately 75% of integrated spaces had fewer than 5,000 folks and roughly 33% had fewer than 500 within the research of nineteen,500 integrated spaces.

- Advertisement -

The file additionally equipped annual estimates of housing devices via county for each and every state. Chaffee County had a three.2% annual building up in housing devices (348) in 2021 and a 4.2% annual building up in 2022 (471), the most important within the state remaining yr.

Weld County had a 4.1% annual building up in housing devices (4,938) in 2021, the easiest within the state that yr, and a three.3% annual building up (4,086) in 2022.

Twenty seven of Colorado’s 64 counties had an building up of one% or much less in housing devices in 2021 and 2022.

In an try to enhance Colorado’s housing stock and affordability, the General Assembly tried to move a invoice permitting native governments to create and implement hire regulate. After passing out of the House via a 40-24 vote, it didn’t move out of the Senate Committee on Local Government and Housing.

A file via the Common Sense Institute estimates Colorado faces a housing deficit of between 25,077 and 116,907 devices.