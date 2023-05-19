Texas Attorney General to investigate 2nd children’s hospital over reports of gender care provided to minors





Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has introduced a 2d investigation right into a children’s hospital within the state, bringing up issues over the alleged unlawful efficiency of gender transitioning procedures on youngsters at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The hospital, which is the biggest youngsters’s hospital in the United States, has launched a observation pointing out that it has “always and will continue to prioritize the care of our patients within the bounds of the law”. Paxton has asked that the hospital supply paperwork comparable to puberty blockers in addition to information on counseling and remedy for transitioning. This comes after an investigation was once introduced into Austin’s Dell Children’s Medical Center over identical allegations previous within the month.

For somebody requiring strengthen relating to gender or LGBTQ psychological well being, The Trevor Project may also be contacted on 866-488-7386, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline may also be reached through calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.