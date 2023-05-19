Mets calling up Gary Sánchez as ex-Yankees catcher returns to majors, per report

The New York Mets have known as up Gary Sánchez, their newly signed veteran catcher, in accordance to a report by means of Anthony Dicomo. Sánchez, who opted out of his minor-league contract with the Giants to grow to be a loose agent, used to be signed by means of the Mets previous this month. Although his general efficiency in 23 Triple-A video games this season has been disappointing, with an OPS of .672, Sánchez has put up spectacular numbers since becoming a member of the Mets, together with a slash line of .318/.531/.546 with a house run, two doubles, and 8 walks in seven video games with Triple-A Syracuse.
Sánchez used to be a two-time All-Star right through his top years with the Yankees from 2016-19, compiling a 122 OPS+ and 105 house runs in 370 video games. However, he has since suffered a steep and untimely decline, with an OPS+ of 89 within the closing three-plus seasons.
Meanwhile, the Mets had been suffering to get constant manufacturing from the catching place in 2023. They are recently using a tandem of rookie Francisco Álvarez and veteran Tomás Nido, as free-agent signing Omar Narváez continues to be weeks clear of a possible go back from a calf pressure.
The Mets most likely determined on Sánchez’s promotion due to a reported Friday opt-out in his contract.