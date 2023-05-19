Lakers vs. Nuggets live stream, TV channel, how to watch Game 2 online, tip time, odds, pick, prediction

The Denver Nuggets have been main the sport within the Western Conference finals with an 18-point halftime lead, however the Los Angeles Lakers had different plans and taken the sport inside 3 issues all through the fourth quarter. The Lakers proved they have been in a position to publish a just right battle. As the collection progresses, the thrill for the approaching video games builds. Here’s how you’ll be able to watch the Lakers take a look at to carry the collection to a 1-1 tie in Game 2.

Lakers at Nuggets – Game 2

Date: Thursday, May 18 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 18 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena — Denver

Ball Arena — Denver TV channel: ESPN | Live flow: fubo (try for free)

ESPN | fubo (try for free) Odds: Nuggets -5.5; O/U 226.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers began Game 1 with a small lineup, but it surely was once useless, they usually discovered luck protecting Nikola Jokic with Rui Hachimura within the last lineup. Will they keep on with what labored smartly within the fourth quarter of Game 1 and get started Hachimura in Game 2, or will they are attempting new strategies to decelerate Jokic?

Nuggets: Denver had an outstanding offense in Game 1 however a vulnerable protection that allowed the Lakers to take keep an eye on of the sport. Anthony Davis scored 40 issues, and LeBron James had 26 issues in large part from switch-hunting Jamal Murray. The Lakers have a measurement and power merit over the Nuggets, so it stays to be observed how the Nuggets will alter to keep away from being ruled by means of the Lakers.

Prediction

The Nuggets have a great house report of 7-0 this postseason and are 41-7 of their house video games in Denver general. Although the Lakers closed in at the Nuggets past due in Game



