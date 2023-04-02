Melbourne Police Commander Cheryl Trainer Retires After 26 Years of Dedicated Service

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police Commander Cheryl Trainer has retired after 26 years of devoted provider to the neighborhood.

“Congratulations Commander Cheryl Trainer on an extraordinary 26 years of service at the Melbourne Police Department,” mentioned a Melbourne Police spokesperson.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the impact you have made in the agency, the community, and mostly the hearts of your peers who have had the honor of working with you. Wishing you all the happiness on your next adventure.”

“You will be missed. Thank you for your service.”

David Gillespie is the Chief of Police of the Melbourne Police Department. The Deputy Chief of Police oversees day by day operations. Four Commanders oversee the Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Support Services, Special Operations divisions.

The division has 169 Sworn Officers, 67 Non-Sworn Civilian Personnel and 23 Part-Time Crossing Guards.

Patrol Division

The Commander of this Division is answerable for all patrol purposes right through the City of Melbourne. The patrol serve as is all encompassing and contains the use of the police Okay-9 unit.

Okay-9 Unit

The Melbourne Police Department Okay-9 Unit employs cops with specialised talents and extremely educated Okay-9s to enhance the dept in assembly its legislation enforcement undertaking. Okay-9 groups observe and find lacking or sought after individuals, find proof or misplaced assets, apprehend fleeing or combative fugitives, and pinpoint hidden contraband or explosive gadgets.

Criminal Investigations Division

The Criminal Investigations Division is answerable for the investigation of primary crimes, vice and narcotic crimes, and follow-up investigation of different felonious crimes. To accomplish its undertaking to analyze and resolve legal crimes, the Division is split into 3 targeted gadgets. These are Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Investigation, and Special Investigations Unit. The department contains 30 detectives and detective supervisors, 5 crime scene investigators, and different technical and enhance workforce.

Community Services Division

The Community Services Division is answerable for a couple of purposes inside the Melbourne Police Department. The Community Services Division encompasses the Strategic Traffic Enforcement Unit, Community Resource Officers, Community Service Officers, Recruiting, and the entire volunteer purposes. The Commander of this Division could also be the principle Public Information Officer for the dept. The Strategic Traffic Unit is composed of motor officials and visitors enforcement officials.

Crisis Negotiation Unit

Crisis Negotiation Unit supplies enhance to different parts of the Department in hostage/barricaded/suicidal matter(s) eventualities, during the deployment of specifically educated officials professional in disaster control and hostage negotiations. These specifically educated officials will reply to incidents involving, or doubtlessly involving, a excessive menace to the general public, cops, or suspects. Our purpose throughout those incidents is reaching a calm answer via conversation.

S.W.A.T.

The Melbourne Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T.) is a lifesaving unit with an emphasis on resolving incidents within the most secure way conceivable. The number one tasks of the staff are high-risk warrant provider and counter narcotics operations. The staff has been inquisitive about a lot of joint operations with the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Secret Service, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and native Law Enforcement companies.

Dive Rescue Team

The Melbourne Police Department Dive Rescue Unit staff is answerable for underwater investigations, proof assortment, sufferer rescue and restoration, conveyance restoration, and different waterborne police operations as required. The staff additionally supplies water-related schooling to the general public upon request.

Marine Patrol

MPD has designated marine patrol officials who’re assigned to waterway patrols. Some of the call-outs are finished at the side of different companies, together with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard. The Department can be referred to as upon to handle fatherland safety problems associated with the 2 major causeways in Melbourne, and will also be inquisitive about port and inlet safety actions together with the boarding of suspicious boats. Marine actions come with patrols of canals with the intention to supply a police presence for house owners and reduce waterfront crimes.

Support Services Division

The Support Services Division supplies the personnel and line serve as of the dept with coaching and logistical enhance. This department contains Information Services, which oversees the Records Section, Communications Center, and the Training Office.

Communications Center

The MPD Communications Center serves a important serve as, dealing with 130,000 calls to 911 and 1 million push-to-talk radio calls each and every 12 months. Communication officials and dispatchers are the only link of our cops and hearth opponents, tracking actions by means of radio and offering important information to make sure their protection. The Communications Center receives, classifies, and prioritizes calls from the general public and dispatches the calls that require police and/or hearth/rescue reaction, and transfers and/or directs calls that don’t require police reaction to the right kind company/unit. The Communications Center is a 24-hour operation, offering provider seven days per week, together with weekends and vacations.