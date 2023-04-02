AUGUSTA, Ga. — The No. 11 Texas Men’s Golf staff registered a staff ranking of 4-under-par on (*11*) to leisure in fifth position after the hole day at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club. Second-round play was once suspended because of darkness and can resume at 7:15 a.m. Central (8:15 a.m. Eastern) on Sunday, and the 3rd and ultimate around will probably be performed instantly following the belief of the second one around.
No. 12 Florida holds the lead in the staff standings at 21-under-par, whilst No. 19 Virginia and No. 5 Illinois are tied for 2nd at 16-under-par. Texas registered a 4-under-par 284 in Saturday’s opening around and was once even-par as a staff through holes 10-12 in the second one around when play was once halted. The 15-team box options six groups in the most recent Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches ballot (Mar. 24).
A trio of Texas gamers are tied for thirteenth position in the person standings at 2-under-par, together with graduate Brian Stark, freshman Christiaan Maas and freshman Jacob Sosa. Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois holds the person lead at 9-under-par and is adopted through a quartet of gamers at 7-under-par.
The Lineup
- Freshman Christiaan Maas is tied for thirteenth position at 2-under-par through 12 holes into his 2nd around. Maas posted a 3-under-par 69 in his opening around, making 4 birdies with no bogey at the again 9. He was once 3-over through his first 10 holes in his 2nd around prior to going birdie-birdie on holes 14 and 15 (his ultimate two holes performed on (*11*)).
- Graduate Brian Stark is tied for thirteenth at 2-under-par through 12 holes into his 2nd around. Stark registered a 1-under-par 71 in his opening around, making 3 birdies towards two bogeys. He was once even-par through his first 11 holes in his 2nd around prior to making birdie on hollow 15 (his ultimate hollow performed on (*11*)).
- Freshman Jacob Sosa could also be tied for thirteenth at 2-under-par through 10 holes into his 2nd around. Sosa recorded an even-par 72 in his opening around. He was once 1-over through his first 8 holes, prior to making an eagle on hollow 14 (par-four) and birdie on hollow 15 (his ultimate two holes performed on (*11*)).
- Freshman Tommy Morrison is tied for thirty sixth at 2-over-par through 11 holes into his 2nd around. Morrison made 5 birdies and carded an even-par 72 in his opening around.
- Senior Travis Vick is tied for forty fifth at 4-over-par through 12 holes into his 2nd around. Vick posted 5 birdies and registered an even-par 72 in his opening around.
