AUGUSTA, Ga. — The No. 11 Texas Men’s Golf staff registered a staff ranking of 4-under-par on (*11*) to leisure in fifth position after the hole day at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club. Second-round play was once suspended because of darkness and can resume at 7:15 a.m. Central (8:15 a.m. Eastern) on Sunday, and the 3rd and ultimate around will probably be performed instantly following the belief of the second one around.

No. 12 Florida holds the lead in the staff standings at 21-under-par, whilst No. 19 Virginia and No. 5 Illinois are tied for 2nd at 16-under-par. Texas registered a 4-under-par 284 in Saturday’s opening around and was once even-par as a staff through holes 10-12 in the second one around when play was once halted. The 15-team box options six groups in the most recent Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches ballot (Mar. 24).

A trio of Texas gamers are tied for thirteenth position in the person standings at 2-under-par, together with graduate Brian Stark , freshman Christiaan Maas and freshman Jacob Sosa . Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois holds the person lead at 9-under-par and is adopted through a quartet of gamers at 7-under-par.

The Lineup