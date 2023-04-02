2 dead in hot air balloon accident outside of Mexico City

Two other people died and a lady was once injured after the hot air balloon they had been using in stuck hearth close to Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Two other people died and a lady was once injured after the hot air balloon they had been using in stuck hearth close to Mexico City, government stated Saturday.

Officials in the state of Mexico, which borders the capital, stated the lady suffered burns and a damaged arm.

According to a video of the incident posted on social media, the occupants of the balloon gave the impression to have fallen or jumped from the craft.

The dead had been indexed as a male, 50, and a lady, 38.

The accident passed off close to the pre-Hispanic spoil web site of Teotihuacan, simply north of Mexico City. The space is a well-liked location for balloon rides.

The purpose of the accident was once beneath investigation.

Teotihuacan, easiest identified for its dual Temples of the Sun and Moon, was once as soon as a big town that housed over 100,000 population and coated round 8 sq. miles (20 sq. kilometers).

The still-mysterious town was once one of the most important in the sector at its apex between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750. But it was once deserted prior to the upward push of the Aztecs in the 14th century.