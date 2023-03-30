Masters 2023 predictions, golf odds, top picks, props: Betting insider high on Scottie Scheffler to repeat

After lacking the lower remaining yr, Jordan Spieth will hope to regain his sturdy shape at Augusta National Golf Club when he participates within the 2023 Masters, which starts on Thursday, April 6. The 29-year-old received the primary of his 3 primary titles when he donned the golf green jacket on the 2015 Masters. Spieth sandwiched runner-up finishes round that victory and has been 3rd on the Masters on two different events, maximum just lately in 2021.

Spieth is 14-1 in the newest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is the 13-2 Masters 2023 favourite. Rory McIlroy, who used to be remaining yr’s runner-up, is 15-2, Jon Rahm is 8-1, whilst Cameron Smith rounds out the top 5 2023 Masters contenders, additionally at 14-1. Before locking in any 2023 Masters alternatives or golf predictions, you wish to have to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, taking into account his fresh monitor file.

McDonald nonetheless likes to dip his ft into the making a bet swimming pools on a weekly foundation on the PGA Tour. He takes a measured manner to his outright picks and is having a successful 2022-23 season. McDonald is up nearly 17 devices this season, that means a haul of just about $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a successful season in each outright alternatives and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top selection. He hit any other 25-1 shot on the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win, and completed the 2021-22 season up 42 devices on his outrights, together with a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald’s recommendation has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has centered his consideration on the 2023 Masters box and has locked in his best possible bets, top sleepers and favorites to keep away from.

Top 2023 Masters professional alternatives

One shocking prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland, although the Norwegian just lately tied for 3rd on the Players Championship. The 25-year-old has completed within the top 20 in seven of 9 tournaments this season, however has had difficulties at Augusta National throughout his profession.

After a Thirty second-place end as a low novice in 2019, Hovland tied for twenty first on the Masters in 2021 and shared twenty seventh position in remaining yr’s match. He completed below par in best two of his remaining 8 rounds on the route and has but to destroy 70 at Augusta. Hovland’s play across the inexperienced has McDonald nervous since he ranks 164th in strokes won and 79th in striking. See who else to fade here.

On the opposite hand, McDonald says “Scottie Scheffler should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket.” The 26-year-old local of New Jersey owns the No. 1 score on the earth and reached the semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play remaining week after profitable the development in 2022.

Scheffler additionally received two of his 4 tournaments prior to this yr’s Match Play. He completed two strokes forward of Nick Taylor in February to repeat as Phoenix Open champion and posted a five-stroke victory on the Players Championship previous this month. Scheffler has recorded seven top-10 finishes this season, tops amongst all golfers. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Masters alternatives, bets

McDonald has locked in his best possible bets for the Masters 2023 and has discovered more than one longshots he loves, together with one golfer who is had a variety of luck at Augusta, however continues to be indexed at just about 100-1 to win all of it.

So which avid gamers will have to you goal or keep away from for the 2023 Masters? And which confirmed golfer within the Masters 2023 box may convey a monster payday of just about 100-1?

2023 Masters odds, box

2023 Masters odds, box

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Okay H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1