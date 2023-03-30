Trump news today: Trump warns of nuclear war as report says grand jury probing payment to second woman

Trump feedback on his image wielding baseball bat subsequent to Alvin Bragg’s head
The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s intended function in a hush cash payment to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels is having a look right into a payment to every other woman, in accordance to a report. It isn’t identified whether or not this
The jury gained’t listen any proof within the lawsuits for a number of weeks as a result of of an already-planned hiatus. A time table trade is conceivable, however any indictment of Mr Trump will now come past due subsequent month on the earliest.
Former president Trump is continuous to marketing campaign for the 2024 election, putting out at his closest (technically unofficial) rival Ron DeSantis, accusing the Florida governor of inexperience in international coverage and bailing out insurance coverage corporations to the detriment of hurricane-hit Floridians.
Mr Trump has additionally issued dire warnings about an obvious approaching risk of nuclear war that handiest he can save the USA from… if he’s re-elected as president.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is combating again in opposition to a courtroom order that calls for Mark Meadows, Dan Scavno, Stephen Miller, and different former aides to testify earlier than a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 Capitol rebel.
Fired Fox News manufacturer speaks out on ‘coerced’ Dominion testimony
A former manufacturer at Fox News is turning into the community’s latest headache as the conservative media organisation reels from embarassing revelations concerning the community’s include of Donald Trump’s nonsense election fraud conspiracies within the wake of the 2020 election.
Abby Grossberg is now on quite of a media excursion after being fired from the community; the previous manufacturer for Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo misplaced her process after submitting a lawsuit in opposition to her bosses, alleging that the corporate coerced her into watering down her testimony given as section of Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6bn lawsuit in opposition to the channel.
John Bowden has the tale for The Independent.
Full tale: Manhattan grand jury having a look into second Trump hush cash payment, report says
The Manhattan grand jury empaneled as section of District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation right into a hush payment made on Donald Trump’s behalf in 2016 is now reportedly having a look at a second payment made to every other woman — this time, a former Playboy fashion.
John Bowden has the entire main points.
DeSantis ‘ignorant and foolish’ for Putin feedback says Trump in nuclear war fear-mongering video
The former president sought to tie the Florida governor to remarks made previously through Senator Mitt Romney or even the past due Senator John McCain.
‘Biggest insurance company bailout in globalist history’: Trump slams ‘Rino Ron’ over Florida typhoon reaction
Donald Trump hits out at “Rino Ron DeSanctimonious” over handing over the “biggest insurance company bailout in globalist history”.
The former president describes it as a present to the insurance coverage corporations and a crisis for the folk of Florida, particularly the ones whose properties have been destroyed in Hurricane Ian who he says are getting “pennies on the dollar”.
He then characterized the reaction to the typhoon as being treated very poorly.
Watch: Bizarre static electrical surprise Trump 2024 marketing campaign video
Why is everybody being electrocuted? Why select the classy of a turn-of-the-century crisis film more than likely discovered deep in Netflix?
Trump tells other people to ‘drop-down and pray’ claiming ‘incompetent’ US leaders scary nuclear warfare
Another drop of marketing campaign movies sees former president Donald Trump fixated at the “big stuff”, the n-word… nuclear.
After blaming “incompetent” US leaders he tells his fans to “drop-down and pray”.
Pence reminds electorate he used to be yet again than Trump’s VP
Mike Pence is easiest identified as Donald Trump’s vice chairman, somebody who, except for one dramatic rejection of his boss ’s effort to overturn their 2020 election defeat, served as a steadfastly dependable, most commonly uncontroversial No. 2 all through his 8 years within the White House.
But as Pence approaches a most probably 2024 run for president, he’s hoping to venture the report of a conservative fighter, opening up to audiences concerning the portions of his profession earlier than he served as Trump’s vice chairman — his 12 years as a congressman and 4 years as Indiana governor.
Trump hush cash prosecutors probing bills to second woman, report says
Citing other people conversant in the topic, The Wall Street Journal reports that prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s function in paying hush cash to porn megastar Stormy Daniels also are having a look right into a payment to former Playboy fashion Karen McDougal, who alleged that she had an affair with the previous president.
This raises the chance that Mr Trump may face fees hooked up to the silencing of each girls.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s administrative center has been presenting a grand jury with proof of Mr Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels since January. During this investigation, prosecutors have additionally requested witnesses broadly concerning the previous payment of $150,000 to Ms McDougal who says she had a 10-month courting with Mr Trump in 2006.
While former Trump fixer Michael Cohen pleaded in charge to fees in reference to bills to each girls, the level of prosecutors’ pastime in Ms McDougal referring to to Mr Trump has now not been up to now reported, the Journal says.
It isn’t identified whether or not proof referring to to Ms McDougla may be able to lead to extra fees, or whether or not it may well be used to identify a development of behavior.
Mr Trump has denied his involvement with both woman and with the bills.
Matt Gaetz aide used to be convicted of war crimes
A Florida congressman is status through his most sensible adviser on army problems after The Intercept reported Wednesday night that he’s a convicted war prison who used to be discovered in charge of murdering an unarmed civilian.
Matt Gaetz’s administrative center issued a observation protecting the aide, former US National Guard member Derrick Miller, who used to be convicted in 2011 for an act that came about all through a battle venture that Miller’s unit carried out in Afghanistan’s Laghman province within the fall of 2010.
John Bowden has the main points.
Christie says ‘no, thank you’ to Trump’s communicate of ‘retribution’
In an appearance on the Hugh Hewitt show, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was asked by the host what his opinion of Donald Trump’s speech in Waco, Texas, on the weekend.
Mr Christie, who later clarified that he and the previous president are now not pals and feature now not spoken since December 2020, used to be now not inspired:
I believed it used to be a snoozer. I believe the act is getting very outdated. And I believe that no chief who’s backward having a look is a pacesetter who may also be victorious. And I’m drained of listening to about his grievances. And I stated this in New Hampshire on Monday. You know, when he says I’m your retribution, no thanks. No, thanks. You know, the one retribution he’s going to be is his personal retribution. He cares about himself before everything, and completely. And that speech in Waco proves precisely that.
