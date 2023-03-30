Trump news today: Trump warns of nuclear war as report says grand jury probing payment to second woman

Trump feedback on his image wielding baseball bat subsequent to Alvin Bragg’s head

Sign up for the day by day Inside Washington electronic mail for unique US protection and research despatched to your inbox Get our unfastened Inside Washington electronic mail

- Advertisement -

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s intended function in a hush cash payment to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels is having a look right into a payment to every other woman, in accordance to a report. It isn’t identified whether or not this

The jury gained’t listen any proof within the lawsuits for a number of weeks as a result of of an already-planned hiatus. A time table trade is conceivable, however any indictment of Mr Trump will now come past due subsequent month on the earliest.

Former president Trump is continuous to marketing campaign for the 2024 election, putting out at his closest (technically unofficial) rival Ron DeSantis, accusing the Florida governor of inexperience in international coverage and bailing out insurance coverage corporations to the detriment of hurricane-hit Floridians.

- Advertisement -

Mr Trump has additionally issued dire warnings about an obvious approaching risk of nuclear war that handiest he can save the USA from… if he’s re-elected as president.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is combating again in opposition to a courtroom order that calls for Mark Meadows, Dan Scavno, Stephen Miller, and different former aides to testify earlier than a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 Capitol rebel.