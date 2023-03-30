Three Sisters Springs will be closing for most of 2023

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River will shut from Saturday, April 1 – thru November 2023 for a Canal Stabilization Project.

According to Three Springs’ web site, the challenge will assist repair the habitat, together with the crucial manatee habitat in addition to save you sediment erosion into the spring.

The spring run front will be closed to kayaks and swimming all the way through development. Land-based visitation will additionally be suspended.

According to the Three Sisters Springs, closure is vital to give protection to the general public from conflicts with the development.

The water development will now not be performed all the way through manatee season to give protection to the designated Manatee refugee spaces.

For extra information concerning the Canal Stabilization Project, CLICK HERE.