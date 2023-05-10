Mark Selby and newly-crowned world champion Luca Brecel party together after the Crucible final

- Advertisement -

World Snooker Championship finallists Luca Brecel and Mark Selby partied together in taste after the Belgian’s historical victory at the Crucible on Sunday.

Brecel beat Selby 18-15 to turn out to be snooker’s first world champion from mainland Europe, having defeated each Ronnie O’Sullivan and Si Jiahui in a shocking comeback win prior to attaining the final.

There was once no unwell feeling between the pair after Brecel’s triumphant win on Sunday, as Selby joined in with the Belgian’s celebrations – even asking for Queen’s well-known hit track ‘We are the Champions’ for the victor.

Selby, Brecel and the remainder of the room therefore broke into track with the hands in the air, letting their hair down after an entertaining three-week-long event.

Brecel pointed at the runner-up on the lyric ‘no time for losers’ in excellent humour, prompting laughter from the ones round them.

Mark Selby (left) and Luca Brecel (proper) partied together after their excellent final at the Crucible

Brecel triumphed at the World Snooker Championship final, defeating Selby 18-15 on Sunday

Former world champion Shaun Murphy was once noticed partying with the finallists after Brecel’s win

Great second past due ultimate night time as Mark Selby and Luca Brecel partied together following their final. Selby even were given the DJ to play ‘We Are The Champions’ for Brecel. pic.twitter.com/qYgMOQZ0uC — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) May 2, 2023

Selby smiled jovially prior to striking his palms up as though to jokingly battle Brecel, whilst 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy held the Brit again, giggling.

Holding a slim 9-8 in a single day lead, the Belgian Bullet got here out firing on Sunday afternoon, reeling off the first 4 frames with 3 centuries.

Brecel went into the final consultation with a 15-10 lead and prolonged his benefit by way of claiming the first body of the night time.

His opponent gained 5 in a row to drag the showpiece again to 16-15, however Brecel held his nerve and clinched victory in taste with a century.