Mark Selby and newly-crowned world champion Luca Brecel party together after the Crucible final

Mark Selby and newly-crowned world champion Luca Brecel party together after the Crucible final


Mark Selby and newly-crowned world champion Luca Brecel party together after the Crucible final as the defeated Brit requests ‘We are the Champions’ for the Belgian – who jokingly sings ‘no time for losers’ again at him!

  • Mark Selby and Luca Brecel had been in top spirits as they partied together in taste
  • There was once no unwell feeling between the pair after Brecel’s World Championship win
  • Former world champion Shaun Murphy joined in with their jovial celebrations

By David Coverdale and Ben Willcocks For Mailonline

World Snooker Championship finallists Luca Brecel and Mark Selby partied together in taste after the Belgian’s historical victory at the Crucible on Sunday.

Brecel beat Selby 18-15 to turn out to be snooker’s first world champion from mainland Europe, having defeated each Ronnie O’Sullivan and Si Jiahui in a shocking comeback win prior to attaining the final.

There was once no unwell feeling between the pair after Brecel’s triumphant win on Sunday, as Selby joined in with the Belgian’s celebrations – even asking for Queen’s well-known hit track ‘We are the Champions’ for the victor.

Selby, Brecel and the remainder of the room therefore broke into track with the hands in the air, letting their hair down after an entertaining three-week-long event.

Brecel pointed at the runner-up on the lyric ‘no time for losers’ in excellent humour, prompting laughter from the ones round them.

Selby (left) embraces the newly-crowned world champion after his impressive win

The Belgian pointed at Selby on the lyric 'no time for losers' while Queen's 'We are the Champions' was playing

Mark Selby (left) and Luca Brecel (proper) partied together after their excellent final at the Crucible

Brecel triumphed at the World Snooker Championship final, defeating Selby 18-15

Brecel triumphed at the World Snooker Championship final, defeating Selby 18-15 on Sunday

Former world champion Shaun Murphy was seen partying with the finallists after Brecel's win

Former world champion Shaun Murphy was once noticed partying with the finallists after Brecel's win

Selby smiled jovially prior to striking his palms up as though to jokingly battle Brecel, whilst 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy held the Brit again, giggling.

Holding a slim 9-8 in a single day lead, the Belgian Bullet got here out firing on Sunday afternoon, reeling off the first 4 frames with 3 centuries. 

Brecel went into the final consultation with a 15-10 lead and prolonged his benefit by way of claiming the first body of the night time. 

His opponent gained 5 in a row to drag the showpiece again to 16-15, however Brecel held his nerve and clinched victory in taste with a century. 





