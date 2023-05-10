Scarlett Johansson breaks her silence on rejections from `Iron Man 2` and…







At provide, Scarlett Johansson is undeniably a number of the maximum extremely desired people in Hollywood. With her outstanding vary and appearing talents, the actress has solidified her place as one of the vital unswerving stars within the box, because of her consecutive triumphs. Although Johansson started her adventure as a child actor, she sooner or later complex to main roles. Nevertheless, it was once a time-consuming procedure for her to break free from her glamorous personality and discover new horizons.

In her interview with Variety, the famend actress mentioned a hard duration in her career. Scarlett Johansson printed that she encountered problem navigating away from her `bombshell` personality and exploring selection portions. Despite being rejected for distinguished films comparable to `Gravity` and `Iron Man 2`, the loved superstar sooner or later landed the function of Black Widow in `Iron Man 2`, which propelled her to stardom.

- Advertisement -

“I got turned down for two roles — the first was `Iron Man 2` and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s `Gravity`. I had wanted that role so much,” printed Scarlett Johansson in her chat with Variety.

She additional added, “It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’ The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?”

Scarlett Johansson was once lucky in securing the function of Black Widow in `Iron Man 2`, after Emily Blunt withdrew because of a contractual dedication with Fox and had to movie for Gulliver’s Travels. Consequently, Johansson was once forged for the small however spectacular section in the preferred film.

- Advertisement -

“That movie wasn’t going to move the needle forward in terms of how my character was written, but there was potential for what it could be — a potential for growth in subsequent films,” said the actress.

Also Read: Here`s what Scarlett Johansson has to mention about ex-husband Ryan Reynolds





Source link