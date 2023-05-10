Grief book author’s murder charge tangled in estate dispute – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

According to courtroom paperwork, Kouri Richins, a youngsters’s book creator, has been combating together with her husband’s family members over the circle of relatives estate since his dying in March 2022. Richins is accused of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a deadly dose of fentanyl at their house in a small mountain the city close to Park City. Prosecutors allege that she referred to as government in the nighttime to file that Eric was once unresponsive; a scientific examiner later discovered 5 instances the deadly dose of fentanyl in his device.

Along with the murder charge, Richins faces fees involving the ownership of GHB, a narcolepsy medicine recurrently used recreationally, in line with the charging paperwork. The fees are in line with her interactions with officials that night time and an account from an “unnamed acquaintance” who claims to have bought her fentanyl in February and March 2022. The paperwork additionally counsel that Richins deleted textual content messages from the night time of her husband’s dying prior to handing her telephone over to investigators and could have tried to poison her husband on Valentine’s Day, a month prior to his dying. Eric changed into very unwell in a while after their Valentine’s Day dinner and reportedly informed a chum that he concept his spouse was once making an attempt to poison him.

In her self-published book, “Are You with Me?”, Richins chronicles a tender boy’s adventure as he tries to make sense of his father’s dying and wonders how his deceased father remains to be provide in his lifestyles. Richins made up our minds to write down the book after her husband died hastily, leaving her a widow elevating 3 boys.

Family individuals interviewed via investigators point out that Eric was once searching for to divorce Kouri and had not too long ago modified his will and lifestyles insurance coverage. One of Richins’ sisters informed officials that Eric had lengthy suspected his spouse of making an attempt to poison him and that that they had had conflicts over a $2 million house that Kouri bought to promote briefly regardless of her husband’s objections in line with the cost.

Richins and her sister-in-law had an altercation the day after Eric’s dying, and therefore, Richins sued for greater than $3.6 million and to take away Katie Richins-Benson as trustee, arguing {that a} prenuptial settlement she and her husband signed entitled her to his property if he died prior to they divorced. Since Eric’s dying, the suspicious cases surrounding his dying have turn into entangled with questions over his property and an estate held in a consider and controlled via his sister, in line with civil courtroom filings submitted in other instances. Richins has been combating with individuals of her deceased husband’s circle of relatives for the reason that day after his dying, in line with the paperwork.

Richins’ lawyer, Skye Lazaro, declined to remark at the fees. It is unclear how the estate dispute can be suffering from the murder and drug ownership fees in opposition to Richins, as Utah regulation prohibits the ones convicted of murder from taking advantage of their crime.

