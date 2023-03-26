Sunday, March 26, 2023
type here...
Sports

March Madness live updates: San Diego State beats Creighton after late foul call

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
March Madness live updates: San Diego State beats Creighton after late foul call


March Madness continues Sunday, when Final Four berths are at stake in each the boys’s and ladies’s NCAA tournaments. In the primary males’s recreation of the day, No. 5 San Diego State beat Creighton within the South Region ultimate. Texas meets Miami within the Midwest Region ultimate at 5:05 p.m. On the ladies’s facet, LSU performs Miami at Greenville Region 2 ultimate at 7 p.m. prior to Iowa battles Louisville within the Seattle Region 4 ultimate at 9 p.m. Follow alongside for live updates and highlights from the entire video games.



Source link

Previous article
2 tigers recovered at Georgia zoo after enclosures breached by tornado
Next article
2023 WGC-Dell Match Play: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, golf coverage, tee times, radio

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks