March Madness live updates: San Diego State beats Creighton after late foul call

March Madness continues Sunday, when Final Four berths are at stake in each the boys’s and ladies’s NCAA tournaments. In the primary males’s recreation of the day, No. 5 San Diego State beat Creighton within the South Region ultimate. Texas meets Miami within the Midwest Region ultimate at 5:05 p.m. On the ladies’s facet, LSU performs Miami at Greenville Region 2 ultimate at 7 p.m. prior to Iowa battles Louisville within the Seattle Region 4 ultimate at 9 p.m. Follow alongside for live updates and highlights from the entire video games.