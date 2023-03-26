2023 WGC-Dell Match Play: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, golf coverage, tee times, radio

The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play featured one of the largest and baddest names becoming a member of the sphere and popping out for the contest. Most of the mud has settled, then again, and after the motion on Saturday, we are down to only 4 golfers — two of whom are a number of the maximum notable stars the game has to provide.

The semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are set, and this portion of the development will characteristic global No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fighting his excellent pal Sam Burns in a single matchup, whilst at the different facet, global No. 3 Rory McIlroy will take at the problem offered by way of Cameron Young. The winners of the ones two semifinal matchups will then duel for the highest prize, that means we might be headed for a showdown between two of the highest 3 golfers on the earth. What extra may you in reality ask for because the Masters looms forward?

- Advertisement -

All instances Eastern; streaming get started instances approximated

Semifinals, Championship – Sunday



Round begins: 10 a.m.

Early TV protection: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

- Advertisement -

Live TV protection: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio