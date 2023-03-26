2 tigers recovered at Georgia zoo after enclosures breached by tornado

Two lacking tigers had been recovered after a tornado broken a Georgia zoo on Sunday morning, officers showed.

On Sunday, the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia, introduced they have been closed for the day after being impacted by a tornado on Saturday evening.

- Advertisement -

“We have sustained damage at the park and will not be open today,” the zoo posted Sunday on Facebook. “We are working diligently to keep our team and animals safe and will update with more news as it is available.”

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook that they won a file from the zoo about an “unaccounted” tiger within the park. At 10:45 a.m., the sheriff’s administrative center stated the second one tiger have been captured.

The zoo posted an replace on Facebook later that the tornado led to “extensive damage” to the zoo, however no animals or staff have been injured.

- Advertisement -

The zoo added that a number of animal enclosures have been breeched and two tigers “briefly escaped,” however reassured citizens that “THE TIGERS ARE SAFE!”

“Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure,”the zoo stated.

After a tornado caution was once issued for portions of Southern Georgia, together with Troup County, the sheriffs administrative center stated the won studies of timber and gear strains.

- Advertisement -

“We are receiving MULTIPLE reports of trees down, damage on houses and power lines down,” the sheriffs administrative center stated in a (*2*). “If you do not have to get on the roads this morning please do not travel. There is also a report that Verizon cell service is interrupted.”

The South has been hit with a bout of critical climate this weekend, with a fatal tornado claiming at least 26 lives in Mississippi and Alabama.

Trending News



