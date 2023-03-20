March Madness down to Sweet 16 after wild weekend

From primary upsets to heartwarming moments, this 12 months’s event is already one for the ages.

HOUSTON — March Madness is heading to the Sweet 16 with out a handful of peak groups. Two No. 1 seeds, Kansas and Purdue, No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Virginia are all long past — and long past with them are millions of busted brackets.

It's been difficult sledding for the bluebloods, too: Besides Kansas, Kentucky, Duke and Indiana are all heading house. UCLA's power for a twelfth nationwide name stays alive.

Here is what to know with the regional semifinals up subsequent on the NCAA Tournament:

TOP SEEDS

The top four seeds in the tournament got to Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue. Each had its share of headaches to arrange what's proving to be a chaotic event. The Boilermakers had been the primary to fall, ousted in a first-round stunner, and the Jayhawks adopted the very subsequent day.

EAST REGION: The Boilermakers were given a peak seed for the fourth time, however Purdue used to be dumped by Fairleigh Dickinson in a near-historic upset. and the 2-seed, Marquette, could also be long past. Up subsequent: No. 9 seed FAU vs. No. 4 seed Tennessee and No. 3 seed Kansas State vs. No. 7 seed Michigan State, whose trainer Tom Izzo is heading to his 15th regional.

SOUTH REGION: Alabama, led by coach Nate Oats in a challenging season, were given a peak seed for the primary time in the back of SEC participant of the 12 months Brandon Miller, who has armed security on hand after being the topic of threats. Up subsequent: No. 1 seed Alabama vs. No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 6 seed Creighton vs. No. 15 seed (*16*).

MIDWEST REGION: Houston were given a peak seed and received its opener prior to a rugged victory over Auburn even with All-American Marcus Sasser hobbled by way of a groin harm. Up subsequent: No. 1 seed Houston vs. No. 5 seed Miami and No. 2 seed Texas vs. No. 3 seed Xavier.

SHINING MOMENTS

The unforgettable performs are piling up.

Princeton used a past due run to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years by way of ousting No. 2 seed Arizona after which responded any skeptics by way of rolling Missouri to lock in its first Sweet 16 spot in 56 years.

All that came about prior to the Razorbacks and shirtless coach Eric Musselman celebrated their win over the Jayhawks.

GAMES TO WATCH

No. 4 seed Connecticut (27-8) vs. No. 8 seed Arkansas (22-13), Thursday, 7:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Huskies are returning to the Sweet 16 for the primary time in 9 years, and hoping to keep away from being the following sufferer of Arkansas, which ousted protecting champion Kansas. UConn outclassed Saint Mary’s 70-55 in the back of 24 issues by way of Adama Sanogo and well timed 3-point capturing.

No. 2 Kansas State (25-9) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (21-12), Thursday, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tom Izzo is taking Michigan State to the Sweet 16 for the fifteenth time and primary in 4 years after a 69-60 victory against No. 2 seed Marquette. The victory used to be the sixteenth for Izzo within the event towards the next seed, breaking the document he shared with just lately retired Syracuse trainer Jim Boeheim. At Madison Square Garden, the Spartans will face a Kansas State staff that used to be picked to end remaining within the Big 12 with a remade roster and first-year trainer in Jerome Tang. The Wildcats outlasted Kentucky 75-69 in the back of 27 issues by way of Markquis Nowell.

No. 5 seed San Diego State (29-6) vs. No. 1 seed Alabama (31-5), Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

The Aztecs are heading to the Sweet 16 for the primary time since 2004 and feature received 11 in their remaining 13. Balanced scoring carried them to a second-round victory against Furman they usually’ll want extra of the similar towards the Crimson Tide, who handily dispatched Maryland in the second one around. All-America freshman Brandon Miller, who’s nursing an harm, had 19 after going scoreless within the first around.

No. 3 seed Xavier (27-9) vs. No. 2 seed Texas (28-8), Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Musketeers are heading to the Sweet 16 for the primary time since 2017 and can face a Longhorns staff that hasn’t been there in 15 years. Xavier placed on a health center on unselfishness within the first part of its 84-73 victory against Pittsburgh, totaling 17 assists on 19 made box objectives. The Longhorns made only one 3-pointer in 13 tries of their 71-66 victory against Penn State, however Dylan Disu had season-high 28-point efficiency.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

The SEC and Big Ten led the way in which by way of striking 8 groups every within the 68-team box. Conference USA (Florida Atlantic) and the Ivy League (Princeton) every were given one staff into the event and each are nonetheless alive. The rest of the leagues can’t say that. The information thru two rounds:

ACC (5 groups made tourney): 5-4. One staff left (Miami). American Athletic (2): 2-1. One staff left (Houston). Big 12 (7): 7-5. Two groups left (Kansas State, Texas). Big East (5): 7-2. Three groups left (Creighton, UConn, Xavier). Big Ten (8): 6-7. One staff left (Michigan State). Mountain West (4): 2-3. One staff left (San Diego State). Pac-12 (4): 3-3. One staff left (UCLA). SEC (8): 9-5. Three groups left (Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee). West Coast (2): 3-1. One staff left (Gonzaga).

Gun violence has cost lives and disrupted college sports all season, touching one of the crucial peak techniques in school basketball, together with Alabama. Coaches were thrust into unsure and unwelcome roles in making an attempt to navigate the subject — in addition to the fallout from the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

On a lighter word, if you are feeling you already know March Madness beautiful smartly, try this 25-question trivia quiz put in combination by way of AP.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bet in this, too: Some participant — possibly multiple — could have an opportunity to sign up for the mustachioed Doug Edert (bear in mind Saint Peters’ inspiring run remaining 12 months?) and give you the option to money in on their superstar.

HOW TO WATCH

Every sport of the lads’s event shall be aired — here is a schedule — both on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their virtual platforms. CBS, which also has a handy schedule that includes announcing teams, will take care of the Final Four and nationwide name sport this 12 months.

The NCAA is streaming video games by means of its March Madness Live choice and CBS video games are being streamed on Paramount+. Fans of longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will have to take in each and every second: It’s his final NCAA Tournament.

BETTING GUIDE

Who’s going to win the national championship? The having a bet favorites to succeed in the Final Four are (so as, as of March 19): Alabama, Houston, UConn, UCLA, Gonzaga and Texas, in accordance to FanDuel Sportsbook.

MARCH MADNESS CALENDAR

Sweet 16 weekend will see video games in New York City (East Region), Las Vegas (West), Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest), and Louisville, Kentucky (South).

Where is the Final Four? In Houston, on April 1, with the championship sport on April 3. Basketball aficionados, consider: The ladies’s NCAA Tournament will hang its Final Four in Dallas, a four-hour power up the street from Houston.