BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one individual lifeless on Sunday night time.

Officers spoke back to a house in the 700 block of seventeenth Street Ct. E. round 7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The sufferer used to be discovered lifeless outdoor of a house, police mentioned.

The investigation is in its early phases, however police do not imagine the shooting is random.

No different information has been launched presently.