A 17-year-old has been accused of involvement in the July deadly taking pictures of a transgender woman on a street in Houston’s Northshore community, however isn’t believed to be the shooter.

The youngster, who was once 16 on the time of the taking pictures, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Marisela Castro, 39, in line with Houston Police Department. But since the youngster was once 16, the case has been filed in juvenile courts. Police didn’t specify what position the teenager performed in the killing.