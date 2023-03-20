Monday, March 20, 2023
Teen charged with murder in death of transgender woman in Houston

By accuratenewsinfo
Photo of Matt deGrood
Matt deGrood, Staff author

Houston police investigate a fatal shooting at the 11600 block of Wood Shadows Drive near Centerwood on July 29, 2022.

OnScene.Tv

A 17-year-old has been accused of involvement in the July deadly taking pictures of a transgender woman on a street in Houston’s Northshore community, however isn’t believed to be the shooter.

The youngster, who was once 16 on the time of the taking pictures, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Marisela Castro, 39, in line with Houston Police Department. But since the youngster was once 16, the case has been filed in juvenile courts. Police didn’t specify what  position the teenager performed in the killing.

MORE HOUSTON CRIME NEWS: Houston father accused of abusing adoptive boys held with out bail

Castro was once shot round 1:45 a.m. July 29 in the 11600 block of Wood Shadows Drive close to Centerwood, police mentioned. Officers discovered her in the center of the roadway with a gunshot wound to the again.

Investigators discovered video appearing Castro go out a automobile with someone else after it parked, officers mentioned. The particular person then shot Castro and left in her automobile. Video displays no less than one different particular person throughout the automobile.

Both other people then deserted the automobile now not a long way from the taking pictures scene and left on foot, officers mentioned.

The different particular person believed to be concerned remained at massive as of Friday.

Matt DeGrood is a basic project and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for group newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.



