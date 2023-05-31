Man who lured 15-year-old girl away from Dallas Mavericks game arrested

article

Police have apprehended the man who is accused of luring a 15-year-old girl away from a Dallas Mavericks game back in April.

The teenager was later taken to Oklahoma City and subjected to prostitution against her will, according to the attorney of her family.

Dallas police informed that the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Emanuel Cartagena, who is 33 years old, this past Thursday on an outstanding warrant for the sexual assault of a child.

Cartagena reportedly met the 15-year-old victim outside the American Airlines Center during a Mavs game on the 8th of April.

The victim’s family stated that she went to the restroom and never came back to her seat. The surveillance footage showed her departing from the arena with the suspect.

The police informed that Cartagena took the victim to a house in Dallas and sexually assaulted her there.

The victim was eventually found in Oklahoma City about 10 days after.

The police also apprehended Karen Gonzales, Sarah Hayes, and Kenneth Nelson in Oklahoma City on charges of human trafficking, conspiracy, and computer crimes, relating to the case.

As per the statement from the attorney of her family, the victim, who is now 16 years old, is still coming to terms with the trauma resulting from the sexual abuse she underwent.

FOX 4 has made a conscious decision not to reveal her identity, as she continues to be a victim under law.