Goode named D1Softball Freshman All-American

AUSTIN, TX – Leighann Goode , a San Antonio local, had a freshman 12 months to bear in mind as a member of the University of Texas softball program. She changed into the primary D1Softball Freshman All-American in this system’s historical past when the e-newsletter introduced its All-American groups on Tuesday morning. No different freshman softball student-athlete from the University of Texas has ever completed this standing.

In the 2023 season, Goode performed in 61 video games, with 203 legit plate appearances. In that point, she had 66 hits, 52 runs, 41 RBI, 16 doubles, 8 house runs, and 3 triples. Her batting moderate used to be .325, her on-base share used to be .392, and her slugging share used to be .552. Goode additionally drew 21 base on balls, effectively stole ten bases and used to be hit through two pitches. Defensively, she helped flip 14 double performs and completed the season with a .986 fielding share, having began in a minimum of one recreation in six other positions.

Goode began in all 61 video games during the 2023 season, completing with 18 multiple-hit video games and10 multiple-RBI video games. She began her Longhorn softball profession with a program-record 10-game hitting streak, surpassing Janae Jefferson’s eight-game streak list. With 19 hits during her first ten video games, she marked essentially the most hits through a Texas softball freshman beneath fifth-year head trainer Mike White . Goode used to be named to the 2023 TUCCI/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 List. She additionally set this system’s single-game list with 5 runs scored in one recreation all the way through Texas’ 22-0 win over Texas Southern in 5 innings on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Goode used to be one in all most effective 3 Big 12 Conference representatives named to the All-American Freshman staff, together with Oklahoma State’s Tallen Edwards and Texas Tech’s Kailey Wyckoff. The 2023 season marked the e-newsletter’s inaugural All-American Freshman staff as D1Softball.

