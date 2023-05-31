Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR announce Texas Children's … – PGA TOUR





The Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR have lately introduced that Texas Children’s would be the recipient in their upcoming charity golfing tournament. The tournament, titled “Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR Charity Classic: Champions for Children,” will happen on November 1, 2022. The match objectives to boost price range for the Texas Children’s Hospital, which has been offering prime-high quality hospital therapy to kids for over 65 years.

The charity golfing tournament shall be held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. The tournament additionally serves as a tribute to Houston’s wealthy golfing historical past, which has been thriving for over a century. The Texas Children’s Hospital has been a lifeline for kids short of clinical consideration, and this tournament is predicted to boost vital price range to lend a hand supply additional help. The tournament will exhibit one of the most easiest golfers on the planet, who shall be competing for the name of champion whilst contributing to the motive.

The Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR have a protracted-status custom of giving again to the neighborhood via charitable occasions. The basis’s goal is to advertise adolescence baseball and softball systems, in addition to supporting native charities that enhance the lives of Houstonians. This tournament is any other testomony to their dedication to creating a distinction in the neighborhood.

In conclusion, the Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR have joined forces to prepare a charity golfing tournament that can receive advantages Texas Children’s Hospital. The tournament is predicted to draw golfing lovers from all over the place the sector and make a considerable contribution to the healthcare wishes of kids. The tournament is a manifestation of the root’s dedication to advertise sports activities systems for kids and enhance native charities. The match guarantees to be a memorable revel in for all concerned, and a testomony to the facility of sports activities and neighborhood engagement.