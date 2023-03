- Advertisement -

Houston Chronicle

Three males have been stabbed at a southeast Houston apartment complicated Saturday evening after an argument with a person accused of hitting on any other’s wife, Houston police say.

Police stated there used to be a circle of relatives amassing at the Willow Creek Apartment Homes at 7575 Office City Drive that used to be interrupted by way of an unrelated male resident who looked to be intoxicated, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre advised OnScene TV journalists.