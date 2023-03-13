Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on best part of winning 1st Oscar

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor gained her first Oscar Sunday.

Jamie Lee Curtis is dishing on the best part of winning an Oscar.

The 64-year-old gained her first Academy Award Sunday for best supporting actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Curtis performed Deirdre Beaubeirdre, a tax inspector, in addition to her alter-ego in different dimensions.

Curtis instructed “GMA” co-anchor Lara Spencer that it’s now not the golden statue or the glamorous rite and events in a while however the “goodwill” she’s won from her fellow actors and Hollywood friends, together with Halle Berry.

“Halle reached out a day ago and just said, ‘I’m sure you’re kind of having a moment. I just want to let you know that I’m gonna be there’ and that’s been so lovely … the goodwill of people,” Curtis mentioned, whilst Berry stopped by way of right through the interview and agreed.

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage right through the ninety fifth Annual Academy Awards on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

During her acceptance speech, Curtis additionally discussed her oldsters, the actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, who had been each Oscar nominees. Leigh used to be nominated for her 1961 portrayal of Marion Crane in “Psycho” whilst Curtis used to be nominated for his efficiency of John “Joker” Jackson in 1958’s “The Defiant Ones.”

She instructed “GMA” she’s carried their legacy within the years since she adopted their footsteps into performing.

“I know I look up and I don’t believe in the looking up part, meaning I don’t think they’re up there like, watching. It’s the aura of them that I am them. And that they are me.”

Curtis and her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” castmates, administrators and staff swept the Oscars. Both Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh gained Oscars for his or her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” performances, with Yeoh making historical past as the first Asian woman to win best actress and the sci-fi journey movie took house the coveted best picture award.