The story of Ron DeSantis’ amazing, awesome, heroic life

This is the guide wrote by means of me, Ronald Dion DeSantis, elderly 44-½. I sought after to name it “My Struggle,” however Casey stated that wasn’t a good suggestion. So, we gave it the identify “The Courage to be Free.”

Because it’s all about braveness. My braveness. It’s about freedom, too: my freedom to make everyone do no matter I need. And it’s the story of my superb, superior, heroic life, which is recommended by means of the Almighty, who made me at the Eighth Day, which I suppose used to be a Monday.

Like the advert from my marketing campaign says: “a family man. A man who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply with smiling eyes when his daughter says she wants to spend her life doing what dad does. So, God made a fighter.”

Me.

I used to be born in a log cabin I helped to construct. This used to be in a far flung frontier territory referred to as Duval County. I would possibly have needed to make a living splitting rails and preventing bears, however my circle of relatives quickly moved to Dunedin. There I came upon baseball.

I’m excellent at baseball.

I’m proud to be a local Floridian, so long as you don’t be expecting me to make use of “y’all” in a sentence, however in my soul I’m a Midwesterner with the Rust Belt values of God, censorship, and no rules. My circle of relatives, humble, hard-working folks from Ohio and Pennsylvania (now not the elite portions), raised me with Rust Belt values: weapons, now not gays; burgers, now not broccoli; canine, now not cats; boxers, now not briefs; baseball, now not football.

Did I point out I’m actually superior at baseball?

Maoist ping pong

My baseball ability took me to unique puts like Gulfport, Clearwater, even Jacksonville. Once me and my staff performed Ping-Pong in opposition to the baseball staff from Taipei, Taiwan, a capitalist nation complete of hard-working other folks very similar to Midwesterners excluding for the meals.

It used to be then that I came upon my hatred of the Chinese Communist Party. The Taipei children performed Ping-Pong to have amusing; clearly, mainland Chinese children play to push a Maoist schedule.

Then I were given into an elitist school referred to as Yale as a result of, along with being superior at baseball, I’m highly intelligent.

[Author’s note: I know elite types from the Legacy Media will say stuff about how I keep using the word “elite,” like “bureaucratic elites,” “power-hungry elites,” “woke elites,” and “progressive elites.” Yeah: I use the word “elite,” like, 20 times in the first 12 pages of my book because real Americans hate elites, and I have a primary to win.]

Yale sucked. I confirmed up on my first day in shorts and flip-flops, whilst everyone else wore tuxedos and rode in limousines. Also, the professors have been snotty, overtly flaunting their studying of grimy books by means of communist Freidrich Engels, pornographer Toni Morrison, and a trans lady calling herself George Eliot.

It used to be a terrible surprise to an individual whose Midwestern, Rust Belt folks held down American jobs in iron, metal, and the Nielsen TV scores trade.

At Yale, they informed me I needed to stability my good instructional fulfillment, my unbelievable sports activities luck, and my cultivating the sense of invented complaint which might serve me neatly in my long term political occupation.

But I selected to commit 100% to all of my targets, which means that I used to be giving 300 %, one thing the elites would by no means perceive.

Ivy elites

I labored my method thru school, shifting furnishings, choosing up trash left by means of elites, and retrieving balls at Yale football suits.

Soccer is a decadent European recreation. Not like baseball.

[Author’s Note: It is true that I joined a club called “Delta Kappa Epsilon,” which some have said is elite because George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, J. Danforth Quayle, Rutherford B. Hayes, J.P. Morgan, one of the Lehman Brothers (I forget which), and Justice Brett Kavanaugh are also Dekes. I left this out because the Legacy Media would twist it into some lie involving “fraternities” and “beer.”]

I hated Yale such a lot I went to Harvard for regulation faculty. Nobody informed me Harvard used to be additionally elitist, additionally in opposition to my forged Ohio-Dunedin-America-best values, and it snowed there, too. Unlike people, I didn’t pass on holidays to the Riviera to drink with foreigners who hate our freedoms.

I went into the Navy as a substitute. I’m method taller than Tom Cruise. Don’t consider the company media about me dressed in heels.

Anyway, again to the Navy. Sing it with me: “Highway to the DANGER ZO-O-ONE!”

I skilled with the SEALS. I were given some medals, which glance superior on my white uniform.

[Author’s note: I never said I was a SEAL. If some people think I implied it in the book, that’s their problem.]

As a JAG legal professional, I carried out vital paintings at Guantánamo. In an try to defeat America by means of demise, the terrorists would pass on starvation strike. We foiled their plan by means of pouring Ensure down their gullets.

Guess what occurs whilst you swallow gallons of Ensure? You poop your pants like a champ!

[Author’s note: The U.N. crowd said this was “torture.” Plus, some “woke” commie media got hold of private “public documents” about my tour at Gitmo. Yes, I was an Assistant Urinalysis Coordinator.]

Wine-drinking elitists

Back stateside, I met probably the most righteous babe, Miss Casey Black. She used to be best possible, through which I imply she grew up in Ohio. With Ohio values: appreciate for our flag, our army, our God, and in addition excessive hotness.

I took her to Beef O’Brady’s and, subsequent factor you recognize, we’re getting hitched at Disney.

The Mouse wasn’t invited. Have you heard him communicate? He’s clearly homosexual. And that Duck: Where are his pants?

This sort of stuff is why I took Disney down. I don’t need my youngsters rising up in a woke nation the place geese can reveal themselves and princesses are “multicultural” they usually cancel “The Song of the South” as a result of of vital race concept.

Anyway, I ran for Congress, which I completely had now not been planning on doing ever since I used to be at Yale. Of path I gained. But I didn’t find it irresistible. D.C. is complete of wine-drinking elitists who like dinners the place there are six forks, 4 knives, and French.

I couldn’t wait to move house to Florida, God’s paradise, and run for governor.

Of path I gained. It didn’t have anything else to do with Donald Trump (who isn’t that tall) endorsing me, both.

I beat a socialist Black guy who referred to as me a racist and ended subconscious and bare at the flooring of a lodge room with a male escort.

I imply, I’m sorry for his circle of relatives and all, however this nation must get again to God and the Federalist Papers. This sort of factor didn’t occur within the 1780s.

Top Gov

The relaxation, as you recognize, is historical past. OK, some of it’s going down now, however it is going to be historical past when I win in 2024.

[Author’s note: Casey says I shouldn’t talk about that yet. But how about that campaign ad, the one where I slowly and sexily zip up my flight suit? “Top Gov!” Might use that ad again next year. And if you assume I flew fighter jets in the Navy, that’s your problem.]

Under my watch, the folk of Florida are unfastened — unfastened to vote for me.

If you’re a drag queen, trans, a real lady with, like, a uterus, a scientist, a woke school professor, a librarian, an Ivy League legal professional, one of the ones local weather doomsayers, a vaccine promoter, hydroxychloroquine-hater, 1619-lover, Founding Father-disser or Democrat, you’re in want of some self-discipline. From me.

You’re welcome.

I’m going to make America Florida, blessing the entire country with our sprawl, our runaway insurance coverage prices, and our blue-green algae — all of which imply persons are getting wealthy!

Some other folks.

When I’m within the White House, I will be able to offer protection to our young children. In truth, I will be able to appoint a toddler to my cupboard.

Schoolchildren will salute the flag and file any academics who point out Barack Obama or teaches books by means of communists akin to Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Girls will put on attire and white gloves (like our superior First Lady!) and boys will put on pants and educate to be infantrymen with the Proud Boys.

We will repeal the 22nd Amendment.

I’m selected by means of God and will likely be president so long as I need.

Now ship my PAC some cash. I’m staring at. God is staring at.