Monday, June 5, 2023
Man killed in shooting at Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road

By accuratenewsinfo
An investigation is underway at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road following a shooting that left one man dead, according to police. 

ORLANDO, Fla.A man is dead following a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday, according to police.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road regarding a shooting and found a man dead outside on the apartment property.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there were no other injuries reported. 

Investigators do not have any information regarding a suspect at this time.

