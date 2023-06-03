Man killed in shooting at Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road

article

A man is dead following a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday, according to police.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road regarding a shooting and found a man dead outside on the apartment property.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there were no other injuries reported.

Investigators do not have any information regarding a suspect at this time.