The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit put 20 men in jail after conducting a sting operation concentrated on human trafficking.

The arrests came about on May 23 and May 24 in the Central Montgomery County house.

All of the suspects had been charged with criminal solicitation of prostitution.

The state of Texas was the first to make solicitation of prostitution a felony offense, which came about Tuesday, September 1, 2021.

A multi-agency process pressure referred to as the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance is produced from federal, state and native regulation enforcement to rescue sufferers and prevent human trafficking.