Bills’ Ed Oliver lands big contract: DT agrees to four-year extension worth $68 million, per report

Last offseason, Ed Oliver, a defensive take on for the Buffalo Bills, had his fifth-year choice picked up through the workforce. However, this yr, he has won an important extension worth $68 million for 4 years, with $45 million assured, in accordance to ESPN. This transfer guarantees that Oliver will stick with the Bills for any other 5 years.

Oliver’s new moderate annual price (AAV) of $17 million makes him the thirteenth highest-paid defensive take on within the NFL. The defensive take on marketplace has been on fireplace this offseason, with high-profile additions corresponding to Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, and Daron Payne all signing important agreements, however nonetheless falling at the back of the celebrity Los Angeles Rams participant Aaron Donald.





Oliver was once picked because the No. 9 total draft select within the 2019 NFL Draft, which noticed him becoming a member of the league from Houston. Last season, he had 34 mixed tackles and accomplished 14 QB hits with 9 tackles for loss, together with 2.5 sacks, in 13 video games performed. In the playoffs, he added 4 extra tackles, 3 QB hits, and a sack. Oliver has performed 62 video games in general, with 151 mixed tackles, 42 QB hits, and 14.5 sacks.

Last season, the Bills had a a hit marketing campaign, successful their third-straight AFC East identify with a 13-3 report. Their protection has performed an important function on this fulfillment, maintaining opposing groups to a median of 17.9 issues per sport (the second-lowest within the NFL) and 319.1 general yards per sport (the sixth-lowest within the NFL). The Bills recognized Oliver as a very important member in their protection, and due to this fact, they discovered a deal to stay him at the workforce.