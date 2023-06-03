WATCH: White Sox walk off against Tigers in extras on wild pitch that bounces off ump’s face mask

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox clinched a walk-off victory against the Detroit Tigers because of a wild pitch in the ground of the tenth inning, ensuing in a rating of CHW 2 and DET 1. However, this profitable play was once other because the plate umpire, Cory Blaser, took an immediate hit on his face mask from a 96.4-mph fastball thrown by means of Jose Cisnero, making it a walk-off wild pitch with an strange attitude. MLB introduced that Blaser is these days underneath analysis and updates shall be supplied as they turn out to be to be had.

Although Cisnero ignored his meant pitch location, the Detroit catcher, Eric Haase, will have to have made an try at catching it along with his mitt. Instead, Blaser was once hit by means of the whole affect of the pitch and was once understandably gradual to stand up after Yoan Moncada scored the profitable run. However, it’s was hoping that Blaser didn’t undergo critical accidents or be afflicted by a concussion. The White Sox tweeted their well-wishes for Blaser after the sport.

As a twist of fate, all 3 runs in the sport had been scored on wild pitches.

The White Sox’s win stepped forward their report to 25-35 for the season, whilst the Tigers dropped to 26-30. Detroit stays in 2nd position in the American League Central and is these days 4 video games at the back of the first-placed Twins.