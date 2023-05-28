Man in police custody falls to death after breaking California hospital window with oxygen tank

A person in police custody died in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a steel oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A person in police custody died Thursday in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a steel oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse, government stated.

The guy was once in custody as a result of he had allegedly violated a courtroom order, in accordance to San Jose police. Officers took him to the hospital for an unspecified pre-existing scientific situation.

The guy is accused of assaulting an officer and perilous to hit the officer and a nurse with the oxygen tank, police stated. They left from the room and referred to as for extra assist.

The guy broke the window with the oxygen tank whilst he was once on my own in the hospital room and jumped out onto a ledge, the police division stated. The officer and two hospital safety guards went again into the room to forestall the person’s break out try, however he fell 20 ft (6.10 meters) from the ledge.

The guy sustained life-threatening accidents and was once pronounced lifeless at a distinct hospital. His death in police custody is underneath investigation.

San Jose is ready 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) southeast of downtown San Francisco.