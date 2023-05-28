U.S. Coast Guard airlifts 3-year-old girl from cruise ship

The United States Coast Guard rescued a 3-year-old girl from a shifting cruise ship, about 90 miles off the Santa Barbara coast on Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., Los Angeles Coast Guard team of workers replied to reviews of a tender girl at the Emerald Princess cruise ship who used to be struggling seizure-like signs and had to be evacuated from the ship, in line with a USCG press free up.

A Coast Guard helicopter team used to be dispatched from San Diego to airlift the younger girl. When the crews arrived on scene, they hoisted her and her mom and transported them to Harvard UCLA Medical Center.

The infant is now in solid situation.