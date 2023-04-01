Man climbs atop semi-truck on interstate, falls to his death, police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A person operating via site visitors on the interstate in Texas overdue Thursday evening climbed a semi-truck and fell to his demise, police stated.

According to the Temple Police Department, the person was once operating via site visitors on Interstate 35 round 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.

Police stated he then fell off the truck and onto the bottom, the place he was once pronounced lifeless on the scene.

It’s unclear if site visitors was once stopped on the time, or if the person was once operating in transferring site visitors.

The guy’s identification has no longer but been launched, and no additional information has been made to be had.

Temple police stated the person’s demise stays underneath investigation.

Anyone with additional information is requested to name the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

