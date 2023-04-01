Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem’s holy site

Israeli police say officials shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to grab an officer’s guns at a flashpoint Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM — Israeli police shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to thieve an officer’s guns at a flashpoint Jerusalem site overdue Friday, police stated.

The police stated the slain man was once 26 years previous and from an Arab village in southern Israel.

Authorities stated the incident in Jerusalem’s Old City took place when officials stopped the man for wondering outdoor Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is the 3rd holiest shrine in Islam.

Footage shared broadly on social media confirmed Israeli police deploying closely within the alleys and gates resulting in the compound after the capturing. Scuffles broke out between police and Palestinian distributors and worshipers who spend the evening praying at the mosque right through the holy month of Ramadan.

More than 200,000 Palestinians had collected previous for Friday’s midday prayers at the compound and the rite ended with out the standard frictions with Israeli police.

The hilltop compound is respected additionally through Jews because the Temple Mount, and incidents in earlier years have spilled into clashes within the West Bank and combating between Israel and Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers.

Since final spring, violence between Israel and the Palestinians has been prime. Eighty-six Palestinians were killed through Israeli or settler gunfire this 12 months, in step with an Associated Press tally. Palestinian assaults have killed 15 Israelis in the similar length.

Israel says maximum of the ones killed were militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting police incursions and other folks no longer concerned within the confrontations have additionally been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip within the 1967 Mideast conflict. The Palestinians search the ones territories for his or her long run unbiased state.